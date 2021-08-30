CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 1:15 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 58 42 .580
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 50 49 .505
Round Rock (Texas) 48 51 .485
Albuquerque (Colorado) 43 56 .434 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 40 59 .404 17½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 58 40 .592
Tacoma (Seattle) 58 42 .580 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 54 46 .540 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 43 54 .443 14½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 56 .434 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 9

Round Rock at Albuquerque, susp. bottom of 4th inning

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 8

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 0

Oklahoma City 5, Las Vegas 4

Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 1, 1st game

Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 1, 2nd game

Sugar Land 5, El Paso 1

Sacramento 10, Reno 5

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

