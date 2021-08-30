Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|50
|49
|.505
|7½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|48
|51
|.485
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|43
|56
|.434
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|59
|.404
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|58
|42
|.580
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|54
|46
|.540
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|43
|54
|.443
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|56
|.434
|15½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 9
Round Rock at Albuquerque, susp. bottom of 4th inning
Sacramento at Reno, ppd.
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3
Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 8
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 0
Oklahoma City 5, Las Vegas 4
Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 1, 1st game
Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 1, 2nd game
Sugar Land 5, El Paso 1
Sacramento 10, Reno 5
|Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
