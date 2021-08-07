2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Barco notches a pair, Atlanta United FC defeats Columbus 3-2

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ezequiel Barco scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United defeated the Columbus Crew 3-2 Saturday.

Barco gave United (3-6-9) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, assisted by George Bello. Barco put United ahead 2-0

Jonathan Mensah put the Crew (6-6-6) on the scoreboard in the 37th minute, assisted by Lucas Zelarayan. Marcelino Moreno gave United a 3-1 lead on a penalty shot in the 65th minute.

Pedro Santos closed the gap for the Crew on a penalty shot in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Crew outshot United 10-8, with three shots on goal to six for United.

Brad Guzan had one save for United. Eloy Room made three saves for the Crew.

Both teams next play Sunday. United hosts Los Angeles FC and the Crew visit the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

