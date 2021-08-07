Men’s Bronze Medal Match Argentina 3, Brazil 2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13) Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (9-14), B. Lima (11-25), F.…

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Argentina 3, Brazil 2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13)

Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (9-14), B. Lima (11-25), F. Conte (19-46), E. Palacios (10-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (2-6), S. Sole (3-16), A. Loser (7-23), F. Conte (1-10), E. Palacios (3-7); Server-L. de Cecco (0-23), M. Sanchez (0-4), S. Sole (0-20), A. Loser (0-15), B. Lima (1-11), F. Conte (1-16), C. Poglajen (0-3), E. Palacios (0-11); Scorer-F. Conte (21-72).

Brazil_Spiker-A. Souza (2-3), D. Correia De Souza (11-22), L. Saatkamp (14-19), R. Souza (9-22), W. De Souza (12-34), Y. Leal Hidalgo (4-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Rezende (1-9), D. Correia De Souza (0-4), F. Gil Kreling (1-2), L. Saatkamp (0-8), M. De Souza (2-15), R. Souza (2-12), W. De Souza (4-11), Y. Leal Hidalgo (0-4); Server-A. Souza (0-5), B. Rezende (0-18), D. Correia De Souza (0-9), L. Saatkamp (0-18), M. De Souza (0-12), R. Souza (2-20), W. De Souza (1-13), Y. Leal Hidalgo (1-7); Scorer-W. De Souza (17-58).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Fabrice Collados, France. Heike Kraft, Germany.

