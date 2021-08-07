2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Argentina 3, Brazil 2…

Argentina 3, Brazil 2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13)

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Argentina 3, Brazil 2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13)

Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (9-14), B. Lima (11-25), F. Conte (19-46), E. Palacios (10-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (2-6), S. Sole (3-16), A. Loser (7-23), F. Conte (1-10), E. Palacios (3-7); Server-L. de Cecco (0-23), M. Sanchez (0-4), S. Sole (0-20), A. Loser (0-15), B. Lima (1-11), F. Conte (1-16), C. Poglajen (0-3), E. Palacios (0-11); Scorer-F. Conte (21-72).

Brazil_Spiker-A. Souza (2-3), D. Correia De Souza (11-22), L. Saatkamp (14-19), R. Souza (9-22), W. De Souza (12-34), Y. Leal Hidalgo (4-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Rezende (1-9), D. Correia De Souza (0-4), F. Gil Kreling (1-2), L. Saatkamp (0-8), M. De Souza (2-15), R. Souza (2-12), W. De Souza (4-11), Y. Leal Hidalgo (0-4); Server-A. Souza (0-5), B. Rezende (0-18), D. Correia De Souza (0-9), L. Saatkamp (0-18), M. De Souza (0-12), R. Souza (2-20), W. De Souza (1-13), Y. Leal Hidalgo (1-7); Scorer-W. De Souza (17-58).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Fabrice Collados, France. Heike Kraft, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up