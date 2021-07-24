Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo
Sunday, Jul. 25
2 of 33 events
24 of 55 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|3
|0
|1
|4
|South Korea
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kosovo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Russia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Serbia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Taiwan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Romania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|France
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Indonesia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.