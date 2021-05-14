Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4
Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
