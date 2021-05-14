CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 6 1 .857
Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 1
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 5 .167
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 6 .143 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 5 1 .833
Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 2 .667 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 3 .571
Sacramento (San Francisco) 3 4 .429
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up