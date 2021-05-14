Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 6 1 .857 — Round Rock (Texas) 5…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 6 1 .857 — Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 1 El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500 2½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 6 .143 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 5 1 .833 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 2 .667 1 Tacoma (Seattle) 4 3 .571 1½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 3 4 .429 2½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 6 .143 4½

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

