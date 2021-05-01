CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74
Knoxville 42 24 14 3 1 52 128 103
Pensacola 36 16 16 2 2 36 106 103
Huntsville 37 17 19 1 0 35 103 117
Birmingham 39 9 23 6 1 25 88 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1

Macon 5, Huntsville 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up