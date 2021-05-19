MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 6:31 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 10 4 .714
Daytona (Cincinnati) 7 6 .538
Jupiter (Miami) 5 8 .385
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 5 9 .357 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 9 4 .692
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 7 6 .538 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 7 6 .538 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 7 6 .538 2
Lakeland (Detroit) 6 7 .462 3
Dunedin (Toronto) 3 10 .231 6

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 0

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 2

St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 0

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4, 10 innings

Daytona 3, Jupiter 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie 11, Palm Beach 8

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

