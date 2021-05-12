CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 56 35 17 2 2 74 192 154
Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181
Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160
Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180
South Carolina 60 27 19 10 4 68 182 190
Jacksonville 57 28 23 3 3 62 167 167
Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98
Wichita 61 37 16 6 2 82 191 159
Allen 60 37 20 2 1 77 197 169
Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184
Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190
Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166
Kansas City 60 24 26 8 2 58 168 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Indy 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Indy 4

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 5, Allen 4

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up