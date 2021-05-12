All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 35 17 2 2 74…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 35 17 2 2 74 192 154 Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181 Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160 Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180 South Carolina 60 27 19 10 4 68 182 190 Jacksonville 57 28 23 3 3 62 167 167 Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98 Wichita 61 37 16 6 2 82 191 159 Allen 60 37 20 2 1 77 197 169 Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184 Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190 Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166 Kansas City 60 24 26 8 2 58 168 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Indy 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Indy 4

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 5, Allen 4

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

