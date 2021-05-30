Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696 — Portland (Boston) 14 9…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696 — Portland (Boston) 14 9 .609 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 14 .391 7 Hartford (Colorado) 7 16 .304 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 19 .174 12 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 19 .174 12 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 15 5 .750 — Akron (Cleveland) 16 7 .696 ½ Erie (Detroit) 15 8 .652 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 14 8 .636 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 14 9 .609 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 7 14 .333 8½

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford 10, Portland 2

Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game

Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game

Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game

Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game

Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 12:35 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.