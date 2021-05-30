CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Portland (Boston) 14 9 .609 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 14 .391 7
Hartford (Colorado) 7 16 .304 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 19 .174 12
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 19 .174 12
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 15 5 .750
Akron (Cleveland) 16 7 .696 ½
Erie (Detroit) 15 8 .652
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 14 8 .636 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 14 9 .609
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford 10, Portland 2

Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game

Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game

Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game

Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game

Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 12:35 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up