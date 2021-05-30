Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|16
|.304
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|19
|.174
|12
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|19
|.174
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|16
|7
|.696
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
___
|Friday’s Games
Hartford 10, Portland 2
Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.
Erie at Altoona, ppd.
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.
Richmond at Reading, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 4, Hartford 3
Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game
Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd
Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game
Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game
Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game
Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game
Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game
|Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 12:35 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.