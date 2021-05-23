Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|15
|.118
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|13
|5
|.722
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton 6, Erie 4
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3
Bowie 4, Richmond 2
Somerset 7, Hartford 2
Portland 7, New Hampshire 6
Akron 11, Reading 0
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4, 11 innings
Bowie 5, Richmond 4, 10 innings
Somerset 10, Hartford 3
Portland 7, New Hampshire 2
Erie 5, Binghamton 4
Akron 13, Reading 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
