NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 9:20 PM

All Times Eastern
EAST

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

North Carolina  1  1  0  0  3   2     3

Orlando  1  0  1  0  2   2     1

Louisville  1  0  1  0  2   2     1

Gotham FC  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Washington  1  0  0  1  2   3     0

WEST

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

Portland  1  1  0  0  2   1     3

Houston  1  0  1  0  0   0     1

Chicago  1  0  1  0  0   0     1

OL Reign  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Kansas City  1  0  0  1  1   2     0

Friday, April 9

Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2

Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

