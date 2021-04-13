NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Orlando 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Louisville 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 WEST GP W D L GF GA Pts Portland…

All Times Eastern EAST

GP W D L GF GA Pts

North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Orlando 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Louisville 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

WEST

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Houston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Friday, April 9

Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2

Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

