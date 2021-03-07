NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Kyle Larson,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 50 points.

2. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 54.

3. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 36.

4. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 48.

5. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 46.

6. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 35.

7. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 39.

8. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

9. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 30.

10. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

12. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

13. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

14. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (19) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 266, 22.

16. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 266, 24.

17. (5) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 20.

18. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266, 19.

19. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 266, 18.

20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 266, 17.

21. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 16.

22. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 266, 15.

23. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266, 14.

24. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 266, 13.

25. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 12.

26. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 265, 11.

27. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265, 21.

28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 262, 9.

29. (25) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 262, 0.

30. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 260, 0.

31. (31) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 259, 0.

32. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 259, 0.

33. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 256, 4.

34. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 255, 3.

35. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252, 2.

36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 246, 0.

37. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, garage, 188, 1.

38. (28) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 178, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.612 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 52 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.156 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 27 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; W.Byron 1-19; C.Elliott 20-26; K.Larson 27-30; D.Hamlin 31-43; K.Larson 44-52; J.Logano 53; B.Keselowski 54-55; J.Logano 56-61; C.Elliott 62-71; B.Keselowski 72-73; C.Elliott 74-78; B.Keselowski 79-82; R.Blaney 83; D.Hamlin 84-87; B.Keselowski 88-106; K.Larson 107-123; W.Byron 124-129; T.Reddick 130-136; M.McDowell 137-145; A.Alfredo 146; K.Larson 147-169; D.Hamlin 170-185; M.Truex 186-191; D.Hamlin 192-205; K.Larson 206-225; D.Suarez 226-237; K.Larson 238-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 6 times for 103 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 47 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 27 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 25 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 22 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 12 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 9 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 7 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 187; 2. B.Keselowski, 149; 3. K.Larson, 147; 4. C.Elliott, 139; 5. C.Bell, 138; 6. J.Logano, 138; 7. K.Harvick, 136; 8. M.Truex, 131; 9. M.McDowell, 126; 10. Ku.Busch, 122; 11. W.Byron, 116; 12. A.Dillon, 115; 13. R.Preece, 112; 14. Ky.Busch, 98; 15. R.Blaney, 91; 16. C.Buescher, 90.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

