Miami Open Results

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (2), Brazil, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Liam Broady (15), Britain, def. Federico Gaio (6), Italy, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald (1), United States, def. Ivo Karlovic (19), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Brandon Nakashima (9), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (12), Switzerland, 6-0, 6-1.

Alejandro Tabilo (18), Chile, def. Damir Dzumhur (3), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Paolo Lorenzi (14), Italy, def. Jason Jung (10), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Matteo Viola, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, def. Emilio Gomez (21), Ecuador, 6-1, 6-2.

Thomas Fabbiano (22), Italy, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Emilio Nava, United States, def. Renzo Olivo, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-0, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (23), Russia, def. Varvara Gracheva (6), Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (14), Spain, def. Kirsten Flipkens (4), Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Oceane Dodin (20), France, def. Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, 6-1, 7-5.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (11), Slovakia, 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Tereza Martincova (13), Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (17), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Kristie Ahn (21), United States, 7-6, 6-3.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Greet Minnen (16), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (18), Italy, def. Timea Babos (12), Hungary, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Nina Stojanovic (7), Serbia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam (22), Germany, 2-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-1.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-2.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (10).

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 5-6, ret.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-0.

