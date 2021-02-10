CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34
Macon 8 5 1 1 1 12 22 16
Birmingham 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 44
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

