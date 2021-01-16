INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Hugues Fabrice Zango breaks world indoor triple jump record

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 2:26 PM

AUBIERE, France (AP) — Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the world indoor triple jump record with an effort of 18.07 meters on his sixth and final attempt on Saturday.

He added 15 centimeters to the previous record set by Teddy Tamgho 10 years ago and became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record. He did so at a jumps-only meeting in France.

After a fifth jump of 17.70 meters, which was seven centimeters short of his personal best, Zango became the first to jump more than 18 meters indoors.

Tamgho coaches him.

The world record outdoors is 18.29 meters.

