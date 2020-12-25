All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|21
|7
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|16
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Wheeling
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|Rapid City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
