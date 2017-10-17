Late-season playoff pushes highlight DMV Game of the Week options

WASHINGTON — The DMV Game of the Week is back after a couple weeks off with three matchups that will affect potential playoff seeding. See the matchups and vote for which game we should cover in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Wise (7-0) keeps rolling through all comers, thought the Pumas saw their streak of three consecutive shutouts broken last week. Overall, they’ve outscored opponents 349-27 this year and haven’t been tested since a 15-13 Week 2 nail-biter over Calvert Hall. Their toughest test left in the regular season comes calling this week in the form of the Eleanor Roosevelt (6-1). The Raiders have rebounded from a one possession loss early in the season to reel off four straight victories by a combined total of 181-6, including consecutive shutouts of their own the past two weeks. This one has the makings of a classic.

Bullis (6-0) remains perfect, but hasn’t been without its tests so far. The Bulldogs pulled out a 42-41 win at Quince Orchard and held on as St. Mary’s Ryken put up 21 fourth quarter points to beat the Knights 41-34. They’ll travel to Alexandria to take on battle-tested Episcopal (3-2) squad whose two losses came by a combined 12 points. The Maroon are fresh off a 51-13 rout at St. Albans — oddly, they are unblemished on the road, but winless thus far at home. They’ll battle it out Saturday afternoon.

While Woodson remains undefeated, Ballou (4-3) and Eastern (3-4) are each 3-1 in the DCIAA Stars division, with each loss coming to Woodson. The Knights have won four-of-five while the Ramblers had won three straight before last weekend’s setback. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position in what may well be a DCIAA semifinal preview.

