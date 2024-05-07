PGA Championship, Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The field for the 106th PGA Championship, to be played May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The field for the 106th PGA Championship, to be played May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. Two spots are being held for winners at the Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic if they are not already eligible:

PGA CHAMPIONS (Lifetime): Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, John Daly.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 years): Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 years): Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 years): Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

TOP 3 FROM INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION RANKING: Keita Nakajima, Andy Ogletree, Ryan Van Velzen.

SENIOR PGA CHAMPION: Steve Stricker.

TOP 15 AND TIES FROM THE 2023 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Viktor Hovland, Cameron Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Sepp Straka, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Victor Perez, Eric Cole, Tyrrell Hatton, Michael Block.

TOP 20 FROM THE PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Ben Polland, Andy Svoboda, Jared Jones, John Somers, Jesse Mueller, Tyler Collet, Brad Marek, Evan Bowser, Jeremy Wells, Jeff Kellen, Josh Speight, Larkin Gross, Preston Cole, Tracy Phillips, Josh Bevell, Matt Dobyns, Zac Oakley, Kyle Mendoza, Braden Shattuck, Wyatt Worthington II.

TOP 70 IN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS THROUGH AT&T BYRON NELSON: Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy, Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An, J.T. Poston, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Nick Taylor, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Luke List, Adam Schenk, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Eckroat, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth, Mattieu Pavon, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Will Zalatoris, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Mark Hubbard, Lee Hodges, Min Woo Lee, Brendon Todd, Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Beau Hossler, Adam Scott, Jake Knapp, Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Thomas Detry, Tony Finau, Zac Blair, Aaron Rai, Grayson Murray.

PGA TOUR WINNERS FROM 2023 CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE THROUGH 2024 WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP AND MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC: Vincent Normann, Camilo Villegas, Nick Dunlap, Brice Garnett, Billy Horschel.

RYDER CUP PLAYERS FROM 2023 IF STILL IN TOP 100 IN THE WORLD: Robert MacIntyre.

TOP 3 FROM ASIAN SWING ON EUROPEAN TOUR: Sebastian Soderberg, Adrian Otaegui.

SPECIAL INVITATIONS: Alexander Björk, Dean Burmester, Luke Donald, Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch, Ben Griffin, Lucas Herbert, Ryo Hisatsune, Charley Hoffman, Rasmus Hojgaard, Rikuya Hoshino, Takumi Kanaya, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Kohles, Thriston Lawrence, K.H. Lee, Maverick McNealy, Adrian Meronk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Joaquin Niemann, Thorbjorn Olesen, David Puig, Patrick Reed, Jordan Smith, Jesper Svensson, Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Matt Wallace, Tim Widing.

PLAYERS BEYOND 70TH IN PGA POINTS TO FILL THE FIELD: Adam Svensson, Nicolai Hjogaard.

___

ALTERNATE LIST: Doug Ghim, Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan, Nate Lashley.

