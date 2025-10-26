College Football Corner: Navy and Virginia win, while Vandy is dandy

College football's "moving month" wrapped up with six FBS schools entering November unbeaten. WTOP's Dave Preston recaps the weekend's college football action.

College football’s “moving month” wrapped up this past weekend with six FBS schools entering November unbeaten and a slew of teams we did not see in August contending for the College Football Playoff.

Virginia is one of them, and the Cavaliers’ crazy life continues to keep them in the contender category. Navy and James Madison are also in control of their respective roads to conference championship games (and potential playoff berths as the last automatic qualifier).

Nationally, the biggest surprise this season is Vanderbilt, once called the “Harvard of the South” or “the SEC’s smart school.”

Vandy has been great in baseball (two national championships in five College World Series appearances this century), occasionally interesting in basketball, and an afterthought in football. Last year, they posted their first winning season in over a decade and powered their way into the Top Ten for the first time since 1947.

We’ve seen Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia turn Virginia Tech every which way but loose in consecutive seasons, and, on Saturday, Pavia and his team posted their second straight victory over a ranked foe when they topped No. 15 Missouri 17-10.

They still have ranked foes in Texas and Tennessee on their November slate, but right now the Nashville campus is buzzing about more than country music and bachelorette parties.

Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC) came back from their bye showing more rest than rust, rallying from 10 points down at halftime to take Cal into overtime. Then, it became the Kyron Drones show as the Hokies quarterback ran and then threw for a touchdown in the extra sessions, before running for the two-point conversion in a 42-34 double overtime victory. The win keeps bowl eligibility from “don’t be ridiculous” territory, even though three of their four November games will be against ranked foes.

Hokie Highlights: Kyron Drones rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 119 yards and three scores. Marcellous Hawkins ran for 167, gaining eight yards per carry. Kemari Copeland notched a sack on the first play from scrimmage and finished with three sacks on the night. The defense also held Cal’s running backs to 74 yards rushing and the Golden Bears to 5-14 on third down.

Hokie Humblings: The pass defense earned a C-, coughing up completions of 25, 34 and 38 yards (twice). Ten penalties for 79 yards almost cost them this time.

Next: Saturday against No. 19 Louisville (7-1) at 3 p.m. on the CW.

Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) has been living on the edge for the last month: A double-overtime win over Florida State showed everyone that they weren’t an ACC pretender, and then an overtime victory at Louisville to let folks know they might actually be a contender.

Last week’s two-point victory over Washington State punched their postseason ticket and Saturday’s 17-16 overtime win at North Carolina might be sending the Cavalier faithful out to buy lottery tickets. Instead of a fourth-down incompletion, an overtime touchdown, or a late safety, it was a failed two-point conversion by the Tar Heels that keeps U.Va. unbeaten in conference play.

Cavalier Congrats: The defense held UNC to 5-15 on third down and posted three takeaways, with Kam Robinson credited for half a sack while making 13 tackles. Daniel Sparks averaged 48.9 yards per punt.

Cavalier Concerns: Four of their six first half drives were three-and-out, and they weren’t helped by a running back rotation that was held to 81 yards on 24 carries. The offensive line allowed six sacks.

Next: Saturday at 5-3 Cal.

Navy (7-0, 5-0 AAC) was facing questions surrounding a defense that allowed 31 points in consecutive games and things did not begin well against Florida Atlantic as the Owls reached the end zone on their first possession, moving the ball 75 yards on 10 plays.

But it would be the defense that would make the difference in a 42-32 win for the Mids, who turned three takeaways into 21 points and also held FAU to field goals twice in the red zone before “mop-up” time in the fourth quarter and a 20+ point lead. Navy controls its path to the American Conference Championship Game and potentially the playoff while also posting its best start since 1978.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath continues his dark horse Heisman candidacy by rushing for 174 yards and four touchdowns while the nation’s best ground game gained 397 on the afternoon. Linebacker Coleman Cauley forced and recovered a fumble while notching an interception to set up a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.

Midshipman Miscues: The offense misfired mid-game, failing on three straight fourth down attempts while also losing a fumble in that stretch. The defense may have held FAU to 5-18 on third down, but the Owls converted all seven fourth down attempts. And the defense that had been stout for three and a half quarters coughed up three touchdowns in the final six minutes of regulation.

Next: Saturday at noon on the road against 7-1 North Texas.

