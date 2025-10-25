Washington football legend Joe Jacoby moves to next round of Hall of Fame consideration

Joe Jacoby, former offensive tackle for Washington's NFL franchise and three-time Super Bowl champion, advanced in consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joe Jacoby, former offensive tackle for Washington’s NFL franchise and three-time Super Bowl champion, advanced in consideration for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class on Thursday.

Jacoby was one of 52 in the seniors category and he made the cut to one of 34. In four weeks, that number will be cut down to nine semifinalists and then to 3 who will be considered for the Class of 2026.

Washington signed Jacoby, 66, as an undrafted free agent after his college career at the University of Louisville in 1981. He went on to play in the league for 13 years, retiring after the 1993 season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Jacoby spoke to D.C.-area sports and entertainment producer Joe Yasharoff and shared his reaction to moving onto to the next round.

“I’ve been down this road once before. It’s exciting, yes. I’m honored. The thing I’m honored about … I look how old I am. I started back in 1981. And I’m still getting people who still remember the name and what I did, and stuff Iike that.” he said.

Jacoby has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame three times before but did not advance further. Although he is excited to be in the running again, he doesn’t want to get his hopes up just yet.

“You would hope sooner or later because of my resume and stuff, they would give me a little bit bigger crack in that door to get in, but we’ll see what happens this time around,” Jacoby said.

He wished good luck to former teammate running back Brian Mitchell and linebacker London Fletcher, who were also named among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 128 Modern-era nominees for the Class of 2026.

Jacoby got emotional as he shared what making it into the Hall of Fame would mean to him.

“You look at where I came from — I do, and to see that now I’m included into that shrine, or whatever you want to call it. It’s kind of neat,” he said.

Jacoby’s final message: Thanking the fans who helped him get to where he is today.

“Just being the fans that they are, they’re the ones that help us get to where we are in those Super Bowls and stuff. I couldn’t have done what I did without them being behind us.”