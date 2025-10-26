2 Virginia residents conquer the Marine Corps Marathon

More than 40,000 runners will take over the streets of D.C. and Arlington for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. Joining many first-time participants on the course will be thousands of veterans.

More than 40,000 runners are taking over the streets of D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. Joining many first-time participants on the course will be thousands of veterans.

The race started at 7:20 a.m. on Virginia State Route 110. Wheeled athletes started five minutes earlier. A few hours later, two previous winners with local ties made some history crossing the finishing line.

The men’s winner, clocked in at 2 hours and 18 minutes, was Kyle King, who lives in Dumfries. It is the third time he has won the marathon, having done so in 2022 and 2024.

“When I’m out there sometimes I start to think, ‘man I don’t think I could do 10 more miles,” King told news outlet NBC Washington. “But I always ask myself, ‘can I do one more mile?’ And I keep answering the question ‘yes’ and today, I was able to get to the finish line before the answer ‘no’ came up.”

The women’s winner is Tessa Barrett from Virginia, who set a new marathon course record of 2 hours and 34 minutes. It is the second time Barrett won the women’s race.

“I’m a proud resident of Arlington County,” Barrett told NBC4. “It’s just surreal. And to win the Olympic standard today, that was the goal and I’ve worked incredibly hard over the summer putting in 100 miles a week so to achieve that goal today…I could bawl my eyes out.”

Runners take to the streets

Runner Margaret Gill spoke to WTOP before the race saying she recently completed her longest training run of 20 miles and was feeling prepared.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m ready to get started,” Gill said.

What was she most excited about?

“I’m looking forward to the crowds. That first five minutes after starting, you’re running through the start line and you have all of the people there and everyone’s together,” she said.

The first words that Adam Federico had to say about the morning were: “It’s cold.”

But once he warmed up a little, Frederico, who has run the marathon three times already, said he was excited to be running through the area.

“I love D.C. and Arlington is a beautiful place. I love the history and just being out here,” Federico said. “It’s a really fun run just being out here and being in the city.”

Tyler Stratton was running with Federico and said they decided to cut holes in trash bags and wear them to keep warm. They’re both active duty Marines.

“We woke up at four in the morning to run 26 miles in trash bags so we’re feeling good,” he said.

It was Stratton’s first marathon and he said he was looking forward to getting to the finish line and, “the beers afterwards.”

Getting to the race

Runners funneled through the Metro on Sunday bright and early to get to the starting line.

Race organizers encouraged runners and spectators to ride on public transit to avoid the road closures.

Metro opened early at 5 a.m. to accommodate racers.

Gill said it was exciting to see all of the people but, there were a lot of them.

“There are so many people here and the Metros were very crowded, but I thought it was a good process getting here. We weren’t waiting in line too much. Just a ton of people,” she said.

Past runners share run stories

The race is nicknamed the “People’s Marathon” because no prize money is awarded to the top runner. It has attracted numerous newcomers for its flat racecourse, abundant crowd support, and beautiful route filled with some of the D.C. area’s most stunning views.

Racers like Keith Padget are very familiar with the views across Crystal City, Georgetown and Haynes Point. The Marine Corps veteran will be running it for the 40th time this year.

“It’s the best organized,” Padget told WTOP. “I don’t only say that because I’m a former Marine, but it is. The Marines don’t do anything halfway. If they’re putting an event on, it’s going to be done right.”

Padget turns 79 years old next week. At this point in his running career, Padget said he’s not looking for personal records or fast finishes.

“I tell people, ‘You don’t have to get faster. You just have to get older,'” Padget said jokingly. “There’s two or three people up front actually racing. Everybody else is just trying to finish.”

Another veteran of the race, like Padget, is George Banker. He has authored a recent running memoir, “Marine Corps Marathon Honor and Pride.” Banker ran 39 previous races but is sidelined this year because of injury.

Yet, he plans to still be on the course, cheering on other competitors. Banker told WTOP that he loves connecting with other runners.

“I’m talking to them and understanding their ‘why’ for being here,” Banker said. “Everybody that’s going to be on their starting line, everybody has a reason of why they’re here, why they’re doing it … Could be for a fallen relative, or somebody who’s in the military, or for a neighbor, or for just for the love of the sport.”

For people like Banker and Padget, there is a reason why they keep coming back to run the grueling 26.2-mile race.

“Well, if you talk to a psychiatrist, you’ll probably find out there’s one screw loose,” Banker said. “And the thing is, we all have a love of the sport. We enjoy putting those shoes on, and we enjoy getting out there.”

Elizabeth Square saw both her parents cross the finish line in years past, and that has been a motivator for her to get out on the course and run with the Marines.

“I’ve heard it’s just so special, crossing the line and having one of the Marines put the medal on you. It’s very motivating and inspiring,” she told WTOP.

Julie Evanston traveled all the way from New Hampshire to run this year’s race.

“My husband’s a Marine, and I read that it was the best first marathon to run. So, sounds like a good one,” Evanston told WTOP.

Banker, with dozens and dozens of races under his belt, offered some advice to the runners who are worried they may not finish.

“There’s three words that I can tell anyone if they’re out there, if they are consistent, insistent and persistent, that will get them through,” he said.

