College Football Corner: Navy & JMU surprise, Terps & Hokies disappoint, plus Alabama still owns Georgia

WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down the Navy and JMU wins and losses as well as other headlining games this weekend.

There’s nothing worse than having a nemesis. Especially one that continues its hold on you long after they should.

Georgia has become one of college football’s dominant teams, posting six double-digit win seasons in the last seven years (they went 8-2 in 2020, we’ll give the Bulldogs a COVID-19 pass).

They’ve won multiple National Championships in that span and what made the first title special was a 33-18 win over Alabama. The previous seven meetings between the two teams saw a top ten Georgia team come up short against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide who often went on to win it all after disposing of the Bulldogs in the regular season (2008, 2015, 2020), the SEC Championship Game (2012, 2018, 2021) or in the College Football Playoff (2017).

The ghosts of autumns’ (and winters’) past were vanquished, and even last December’s SEC Championship Game loss was tempered by the fact that Saban retired in the offseason, so things would be different.

Or maybe they wouldn’t.

Saturday night, the underdog Crimson Tide jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead and even though the Bulldogs would take the lead with three, fourth quarter touchdowns Bama wound up winning 41-34, moving past Georgia in the SEC standings and national rankings while still living rent-free in the Bulldogs’ heads.

Maryland (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) visited unbeaten Indiana with the chance to prove that their week two slip-up against Michigan State was an isolated incident. And the defense that Coach Mike Locksley said would be the backbone of this team went out and turned Indiana over three times in the first half. Unfortunately, the offense failed to gain a first down when given the ball after all three of those takeaways. And after a major window of opportunity closed in the first half, the defense was unable to contain the Hoosiers after intermission in a 42-28 loss that will give the Terps plenty to think about during their bye week.

Terrapin Triumphs: Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns while Roman Hemby rushed for 117 yards and a score. Michael Harris led the defense with 10 tackles while Bryce McFerson averaged 46.7 yards per punt.

Terrapin Troubles: The offense converted just 5-15 third downs while allowing five sacks on the afternoon. The defense allowed a last-minute scoring drive in the first half (three plays covering 63 yards) before surrendering four touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ first six possessions after intermission. TEN penalties on the day.

Next: Friday, October 11 at home against 2-2 Northwestern on FOX at 8 p.m. Will they be ready for prime time?

Virginia Tech (2-3, 0-1 ACC) had a top ten team on the ropes for 59 minutes and 59 seconds, beginning conference play by jumping out to a 24-17 halftime lead at No. 7 Miami. I had my “Hurricanes downgraded to tropical storm” headline ready as the Hokies led 34-24 with 12:05 left in regulation, only to cough up a pair of fourth quarter drives to the Canes. A last-second pass to the end zone by Kyron Drones to Da’Quan Felton in the endzone was initially ruled a touchdown before being reversed and the upset bid was overturned in a 38-34 loss.

Hokie Highlights: Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches. The offense converted 9-14 third down opportunities. The defense tallied two interceptions and a fumble recovery, leading to 14 points. John Love made both of his field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.

Hokie Humblings: A fake field goal that failed took potential points off the board while they also coughed up a 34-yard kickoff return that put the Hurricanes on track to kick a field goal at the end of the first half. The defense allowed touchdowns the final three times they were on the field and gave up 10 first downs on 15 third down attempts. Kyron Drones averaged under 10 yards per completion and tossed an interception that led to an early lead for the Canes.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the road against 2-2 Stanford.

Navy (4-0, 3-0 AAC), despite putting 87 points on the board in its first two games this fall, still had many wondering how much to gage blowouts over the likes of FCS Bucknell and AAC cellar-dweller Temple. The upset win over Memphis was a statement, and Saturday they took care of business again offensively with sustained (14 plays for 84 yards) drives as well as quick-strikes (74 and 77 yard touchdown passes) in a 41-18 win at UAB. Don’t look now, but the Mids currently stand atop the conference standings and are 4-0 for the first time since 2017. But before one starts celebrating, that team finished 7-6 and lost to Army.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath didn’t post 416 yards like he did against Memphis, but still threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 84 yards and a score. Zero turnovers for the offense as well. Justin Reed led the defense with a pair of sacks while Rayaun Lane III tallied 12 tackles.

Midshipman Miscues: The offense wasn’t perfect, converting just 3-8 third downs. And the defense allowed pass plays of 39 and 67 yards that led to Blazer touchdowns in the second half.

Next: Saturday at noon on CBS against 1-4 Air Force in Colorado Springs.

James Madison (4-0) wasted little time getting in gear against Ball State, reaching the end zone the first four times they had the ball before cruising to a 63-7 rout. This shouldn’t be happening: JMU was gutted by transfers in the offseason and their best defensive players are currently making plays for Indiana. But here we are once again with the Dukes unbeaten entering October for the third straight season in their three-year FBS membership.

Duke Do’s: Alonza Barnett III threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as the offense offense converted 9-10 third downs (they’d convert their lone fourth down attempt). The defense posted three interceptions: the first set up a touchdown, the second kept the Cardinals from creeping within one possession, and the third was returned for a TD to start the second half.

Duke Don’ts: You’re looking for something wrong? While the win at North Carolina was impressive, coming out the following week with the same energy and focus is another reason why the Dukes have been as good as any team in the extended DC Metro area region the last few years.

Next: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the road at 3-1 UL Monroe on ESPNU.

