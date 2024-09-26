Presto’s Picks: Conference tests for U.Md., Navy and VT highlight weekend

For many college football teams, conference play begins in earnest at the end of September, as is the case for Virginia Tech and Maryland.

For almost 20 years, I’ve labeled September college football’s “Show Me Month” as we learn which schools have higher ceilings, such as Navy and James Madison, and which schools have lower floors — Virginia Tech, for example.

Some teams have yet to figure out exactly what track they’re on at this time — Maryland and Virginia are both 3-1 entering this weekend. And what’s nice as we get deeper into the season is that nonconference games (especially Power Four vs. FCS affairs) continue to diminish and league play gets underway in earnest.

Saturday we have one of those showdowns in No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama, the first matchup of the two SEC giants in the aftermath of Nick Saban’s retirement. What a way to wrap up the season’s opening act.

Friday Night:

Virginia Tech (2-2) at No. 7 Miami (4-0), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Visiting a Top 10 team is not how you want to begin league play, especially when you’ve lost both of your games against Power Four schools this fall. These Hurricanes lead the ACC in just about every offensive category (they’re third in rushing), a lot tougher in the 17-team era. They’re led by fifth-year senior quarterback Cam Ward, who has emerged as a Heisman Trophy favorite after quite a path to South Beach. The West Columbia, Texas, native began his career at the FCS’ Incarnate Word before playing at Washington State the last two years.

Defensively the Canes boast the best pass rush (16 sacks) in the conference, while Coach Brent Pry’s offense has been grinding its gears early and often this fall. The visitor has won four of the last five meetings, with the outlier occurring in 2021 during a Virginia Tech loss.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies get humbled, 34-22.

Saturday’s games:

Virginia (3-1) does not play, but don’t you think for a second that Kippy and Buffy will be idle. They usually use the open week to shutter up the cottage on the Outer Banks (much more enjoyable than apple picking). The bye week also means breaking out the bubbly, and they’re enjoying a bottle of Champagne Vollereaux Brut Réserve.

“A modest sparkler, with tangy acidity and flavors of candied kumquat, white peach, smoke and lemon pith,” writes Wine Spectator’s Alison Napjus.

“This is a fruity, fresh wine that is full of apple and crisp citrus flavors and a soft texture,” writes Wine Enthusiast’s Roger Voss.

Enjoy with smoked salmon.

Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana (4-0, 1-0), noon, BTN

These two schools have split the last 10 games (since the Terps joined the league) with six of the last eight being decided by one possession. Local fans will experience several “Hey, that guy used to play at JMU!” moments as six defensive starters for the Dukes in 2023 left the Sun Belt Conference for the Big Ten school with new IU Coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers also have a new quarterback in former MAC Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke, who might be completing 75% of his passes this fall but he’s done so against a quartet of opponents that are a combined 3-12. Tai Felton (41 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns) will receive the bulk of the attention from an IU secondary that hasn’t allowed a pass longer than 30 yards this fall.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins triumph, 30-24.

Navy (3-0, 2-0 AAC) at UAB (1-2), noon, ESPN2

The Blazers had last weekend off and were treated to an offensive extravaganza while scouting the Midshipmen: I envy the practice player who got to mimic quarterback Blake Horvath on the scout team. Was the 56-point showing against Memphis the ceiling for this offense or the springboard to a special season? Just as important, can the defense bounce back from coughing up 659 yards to Memphis?

Last year’s matchup in Annapolis saw the Mids score three times in the fourth quarter to turn a one-possession affair into a rout. They intercepted Jacob Zeno twice that afternoon but the sixth-year senior enters this matchup fresh from throwing three touchdown passes at Arkansas.

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen make it happen, 37-28.

James Madison (3-0) vs Ball State (1-2), 1:30 p.m., ESPN+

To say JMU dominates college football’s “Show Me Month” is a major understatement: the Dukes haven’t lost a game in September since 2018 and their last home loss this month came 10 years ago. They try to avoid the letdown of their 70-50 upset of North Carolina while hosting a Cardinals team that won the MAC in 2020 but is 16-24 since.

BSU redshirt freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza is far from green, having appeared in four games last season while completing 71% of his passes this year. But their defense has been seeing red all season, allowing 47 points per game. One week after throwing five touchdown passes while running for two scores at UNC, JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III is licking his chops.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes deliver a 38-16 win.

Georgetown falls to Columbia, Howard handles Princeton, Richmond over Elon, William & Mary tops Hampton, Morgan State slips at Stony Brook.

Last Week: 5-4

Season: 25-11

