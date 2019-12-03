Home » Sports Columns » Column: A breakup letter…

Column: A breakup letter to the Redskins

Rob Woodfork

December 3, 2019, 1:49 AM

Dear Washington Redskins,

I know it’s been a while since last we talked so I wanted to give us both some closure. I can’t see you anymore. This relationship has felt one-sided from the beginning and I just don’t have it in me to continue to pour another minute into this.

It’s hard for me to say after nearly three decades. Things were great in the beginning. I was a young kid learning about football and you were at the end of an outstanding run of four Super Bowl appearances in 12 years.

Long after the honeymoon phase ended, you’d put on that sexy burgundy and gold I fell in love with all those years ago and seduce me into giving you the same attention I did when you were actually trying. That’s not going to work anymore, ‘Skins.

Red and navy now have my affection, thanks to feel-good, well-earned championships from the Nationals, Mystics and Capitals rooted in something real. Now, when I see your white jerseys and burgundy pants, all I see is what I, and the D.C. area, lost. It’s a cruel reminder of how far we’ve fallen out of love and how hurtful this relationship has been for the vast majority of its existence.

I see you’ve been trying the last couple weeks. A hard-fought home victory, followed by a stunning road upset for your first win in Carolina since 1998. Good for you.

But I know it’s fool’s gold. You’ve had good moments before and it’s led you to believe you’re in a better place than you are. It’s almost as self-destructive as your insistence on maintaining that toxic relationship with Bruce Allen. What does he have that I don’t?

You know what? Don’t answer that. I don’t need to know.

In fact, screw it. I’ll say it. I’ve been seeing someone else.

It’s nothing serious, but I’ve been kickin’ it with the Baltimore Ravens on Sundays. I’ve never really paid them much mind even though they’re right up the street, but Lamar Jackson has really changed the way I see them.

Before you judge me, it’s not just some shallow attraction. Although, those all black uniforms are really badass, and my god, that man can move.

Plus, he’s just a good dude. Kind, competitive, culturally significant and wow, is he great at what he does. He doesn’t hurt me like you do. He makes me smile. And whoop, and holler, and care about football again. I haven’t felt this alive in years. He’s met all my friends and they’re totally smitten with him too.

Yes, I know I said that about my ex. And I know Lamar hangs out with — and seems just like — Robert Griffin III. But the difference between RG3 and Lamar is that Lamar knows how to slide and avoid contact. He’s humble and team-oriented. Considering Russell Wilson plays a similar style and hasn’t missed a game in his eight-year career, and Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have each missed an entire season of their careers from injuries suffered in the pocket, I don’t believe in the notion that Lamar’s job is too dangerous. He’ll be just fine.

Don’t even form your lips to say he’s just a runner. Yes, he’s got four 100-yard rushing games, already the most in a single season in NFL history for a quarterback. But his 109.6 QB rating is also fourth-best in the league and he’s only the second player to record a perfect 158.3 rating in multiple games in a season. He’s a lot of fun, but he’s also a great provider.

Perhaps most importantly, the Ravens organization knows what it’s doing. They draft well, have an established identity, and treat their fans better than you do. It also doesn’t hurt that their name conflates with defensive prowess, not an offensive slur.

Like I said, it’s nothing serious. We’re just spending time together and seeing where it goes. The Ravens are now the favorite to go to Miami in February and, well, who doesn’t want to take their talents to South Beach in the dead of winter?

Did I mention Lamar is from down there? Hell, I might even get to meet his family.

But I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. The point of all this is to say I can’t keep getting worked up every time you act the fool and tell me it’s a part of your “damn good” culture. I don’t care anymore. If you want to keep winning, screw up your draft position and trick Dan Snyder into bringing Bruce back, then go ahead. I just won’t be around to deal with it.

I hope you find what you’re looking for. I really do. We’ll always have 70 Chip, Doug Williams and 1991. Maybe if you get to a good place like back then and I’m available, things could be different in the future. But all things come to an end. And we’ve reached ours.

Sincerely,

Rob

Vikings 30
Seahawks 37 Seattle won this game long before the triple zeros. With the pregame Sonics intro, the in-game TD celebration above and the fact that Kirk Cousins seems destined to never win on Monday Night Football, it never felt like the Seahawks weren’t going to win. So suddenly, Seattle’s in the mix for homefield advantage while Minnesota’s hopes to win their division took a huge hit.
<p><b><i>Patriots 22</i></b><br /> <b><i>Texans 28</i></b></p> <p>Blame it on <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1201156166321094656" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a flu bug</a> or a Bill Belichick assistant <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/27/former-assistants-wary-of-old-boss-bill-belichick/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">finally beating the odds,</a> but Tom Brady looked ordinary and the vaunted Patriots defense did little to slow down <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1201093586122657792?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Deshaun Watson&#8217;s run of primetime dominance</a>. New England&#8217;s dynasty has been prematurely eulogized before, but they&#8217;re a home loss to Kansas City away from getting swept by other AFC division leaders and setting up a lot of questions over whether they can hang on to win their division, let alone conference.</p>
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, #4, dives past New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts, #52, to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
<p><b><i>Raiders 9</i></b><br /> <b><i>Chiefs 40</i></b></p> <p>Kansas City dominated its first penalty-free game in 45 years, while Oakland has lost four straight road games by an average of 35.8 points per game, laying back-to-back turds at a time when they were still in contention for the AFC West title. This division race is over.</p>
KANSAS CITY, MO — DEC. 1: LeSean McCoy, #25, of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images/David Eulitt)
<p><b><i>Chargers 20</i></b><br /> <b><i>Broncos 23</i></b></p> <p>Even though this result had more to do with <a href="https://www.espn.com/blog/los-angeles-chargers/post/_/id/27043/chargers-find-unique-way-to-lose-yet-another-heartbreaker-with-late-pi" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/blog/los-angeles-chargers/post/_/id/27043/chargers-find-unique-way-to-lose-yet-another-heartbreaker-with-late-pi&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNGI4mfN2DVAy4bXl9GN8i8A1GV7Cg">the Chargers&#8217; uncanny ability to blow games late</a> and with stunning regularity, Drew Lock&#8217;s debut victory made Denver the first team in NFL history to have two quarterbacks start and win their NFL debuts in the same season. Now, if John Elway could actually find a QB worthy of starting multiple games, the Broncos might actually be a good team again.</p>
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes under pressure by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. (AP/Jack Dempsey)
<p><b><i>Rams 34</i></b><br /> <b><i>Cardinals 7</i></b></p> <p>If Arizona is trying to <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/29/with-kyler-murray-cardinals-copying-ravens-blueprint-with-lamar-jackson/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/29/with-kyler-murray-cardinals-copying-ravens-blueprint-with-lamar-jackson/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNGpV9TS90d68cmh3uwl9d1PUdIquA">replicate Baltimore&#8217;s blueprint</a> … well, it&#8217;s a really, really poor man&#8217;s version. Like, abject poverty.</p> <p>But the Rams offense — and Jared Goff in particular — finally looked like the unit that led L.A. to the Super Bowl last year. Feasting on the league&#8217;s worst pass defense is all well and good, but Goff and company need to have strong showings against the Seahawks, Cowboys and 49ers the next three weeks or else their season will be over before the Week 17 rematch with the Cardinals.</p>
GLENDALE, ARIZONA — DEC. 1: Tyler Higbee, #89, of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Rams won 34-7. (Getty Images/Norm Hall)
<p><b><i>Redskins 29</i></b><br /> <b><i>Panthers 21</i></b></p> <p>The Redskins got the breakout game from Derrius Guice they&#8217;ve been waiting for. Fabian Moreau grabbed his third interception in the last two games and rookies Montez Sweat (1.5 sacks) and Kelvin Harmon (51 yards on three catches) had solid outings. If this organization ever got some worthwhile leadership, their future would actually be kinda bright.</p>
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice, #29, runs while Carolina Panthers linebacker Bruce Irvin, #55, chases during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP/Mike McCarn)
<p><b><i>49ers 17</i></b><br /> <b><i>Ravens 20</i></b></p> <p>In an <a href="https://wtop.com/baltimore-ravens/2019/11/49ers-vs-ravens-showdown-highlights-week-13-action/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://wtop.com/baltimore-ravens/2019/11/49ers-vs-ravens-showdown-highlights-week-13-action/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNH-d5C_kltR-LtFoFPhKdWUSSjODA">unprecedented late-season matchup</a> between heavyweights, Lamar Jackson again turned in a highlight-reel performance to <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/12/01/lamar-jackson-notches-record-fourth-double-triple-of-season/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">create a new stat</a> and lead Baltimore to franchise records for touchdowns in a season (49), consecutive wins (8), and best 12-game start to a season at 10-2. The <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28176961/earl-thomas-says-ravens-super-bowl" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28176961/earl-thomas-says-ravens-super-bowl&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNHs5Gaz_4WZkflfxkYcD7dgPWsZlg">Super Bowl talk</a> is absolutely warranted and everyone — <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28206390/niners-hoping-super-rematch-ravens" target="_blank" rel="noopener">even the team that lost</a> — wants to see a rematch of this game.</p>
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — DEC. 1: Lamar Jackson, #8, of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at M & T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images/Patrick Smith)
<p><b><i>Browns 13</i></b><br /> <b><i>Steelers 20</i></b></p> <p>In the predictably contentious rematch of the awful Thursday Night brawl two weeks ago, Freddie Kitchens stoked the flames with some <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28194297/browns-coach-freddie-kitchens-seen-wearing-pittsburgh-started-shirt" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28194297/browns-coach-freddie-kitchens-seen-wearing-pittsburgh-started-shirt&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNFvUwUpuurF2ehlU9iMIPyeqh2loQ">questionable apparel</a> and led the Browns to slaughter in Pittsburgh for the 16th straight trip there. Rarely has a head coach looked so much like a one-and-done.</p> <p>And rarely has a coach looked more like Coach of the Year than Mike Tomlin does now. His third-string QB <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28179067/steelers-quarterback-devlin-hodges-anything-lose" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28179067/steelers-quarterback-devlin-hodges-anything-lose&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNHTNJtAntdMG4Dj-a-pzaaHEt17Tg">slung it like he said he would</a> and his injury-depleted team continues to control the last wild card in AFC.</p>
Friendly grad and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, #23, (right) celebrates with free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick , #39, after making an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 20-13. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
<p><b><i>Packers 31</i></b><br /> <b><i>Giants 13</i></b></p> <p>Pat Shurmur is the first Giants coach since Ray Perkins to lose 10 games in each of his first two seasons. If Big Blue&#8217;s eight-game losing skid spirals into 12, <a href="https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/pressure-piles-on-giants-pat-shurmur-after-eighth-straight-loss/312039078" target="_blank" rel="noopener">even Shurmur can&#8217;t see him back</a> for a third shot at turning things around.</p>
Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP/Adam Hunger)
<p><b><i>Eagles 31</i></b><br /> <b><i>Dolphins 37</i></b></p> <p>Look, Dallas can&#8217;t get out of its own way either but if Philadelphia can&#8217;t beat the hapless Dolphins in December (they gave up <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1201229068148105216?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the first touchdown to a kicker in 42 years</a>!), it&#8217;s hard to see them catching the Cowboys with <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1201256099443290113?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1201256099443290113?s%3D20&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1575342523390000&amp;usg=AFQjCNGMZiL2YK-oOvS-mcZuegvCG3LY9g">this awful fourth-quarter track record</a>.</p>
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) catches a touchdown pass, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Titans 31
Colts 17 The Ryan Tannehill Project continues to pay off for Tennessee, but the Titans will only go as far as Derrick Henry will carry them — and the defenders who foolishly trying to tackle him with one arm. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
<p><b><i>Jets 6</i></b><br /> <b><i>Bengals 22</i></b></p> <p>So much for <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28178841/ghost-buster-jets-praise-qb-sam-darnold-growth-slump" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ghostbusters</a>. Sam Darnold couldn&#8217;t engineer even one touchdown drive against the NFL&#8217;s last winless team and Le&#8217;Veon Bell continued to be underutilized. Consider this the death blow to their utterly confusing season.</p> <p>But give it up for Cincinnati. Andy Dalton&#8217;s <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/27/andy-dalton-has-a-whole-new-perspective-after-benching/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">new perspective</a> in his return from the bench led him to the top of the franchise&#8217;s all-time touchdown list and makes the Bengals a dangerous draw (twice) for the Browns down the stretch.</p>
CINCINNATI, OH — DEC. 1: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles with the ball during the first half of NFL football game against the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Getty Images/Bryan Woolston)
<p><b><i>Bucs 28</i></b><br /> <b><i>Jaguars 11</i></b></p> <p>On a day when <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/25/jameis-winston-reaches-100-career-turnovers/">The Human Turnover</a> actually refrained from throwing an interception, Jacksonville decided Minshew Magic trumps the Nick Foles brand of magic that apparently only works in Philadelphia. I&#8217;ll bet the quarterback change won&#8217;t be the only one made by the Jags in the coming weeks.</p>
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — DEC. 1: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Getty Images/James Gilbert)
Saints 26
Falcons 18 Behold, the Atlanta Falcons’ 2019 season encapsulated in one play. As further evidence hosting Thanksgiving is overrated, Matt Ryan was sacked a career-high nine times on a day when the road teams swept the Turkey Day slate. Cameron Jordan registered a franchise-record four sacks and Taysom Hill highlighted the other two phases to clinch New Orleans’ third straight NFC South title and make the Saints the first team to march into the playoffs. (Getty Images/James Gilbert)
<p><b><i>Bills 26</i></b><br /> <b><i>Cowboys 15</i></b></p> <p>In a battle of teams with winning records despite an inability to beat other teams with winning records, Josh Allen <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/11/29/bills-loved-josh-allens-superman-sneak/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">played like Superman</a>, Cole Beasley scored on his former team and Buffalo solidified its place as the top AFC wild card, while the only wild card in Dallas is whether Jason Garrett can finish well enough to warrant a return to Jerry Jones&#8217; doghouse in 2020.</p>
ARLINGTON, TX — NOV. 28: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball to avoid the rush in the first quarter on Thanksgiving Day during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images/Wesley Hitt)
<p><b><i>Bears 24</i></b><br /> <b><i>Lions 20</i></b></p> <p>Congrats, Mitch Trubisky. You lit up a bad Lions defense and outdueled some guy named David Blough making his <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1200117321261563907?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener">historic</a>-yet-futile first start. Now <a href="https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/mitch-trubisky-great-detroit-lions-matt-patricia-man-defense-dallas-cowboys-thursday-night-football" target="_blank" rel="noopener">go justify your draft status</a> by doing it again against Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota so Chicago has a chance at a return to the playoffs.</p>
DETROIT, MI — NOV.  28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears runs for a first down during the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images/Leon Halip)
