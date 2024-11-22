A gift of sneakers, a step toward change: Interfaith Works building pathways to open doors

Sometimes a crucial journey can begin with a small step – as small as a gift of sneakers.

For more than 50 years, Interfaith Works has served Montgomery County residents challenged by poverty and homelessness. The nonprofit serves more than 35,000 residents a year.

This includes James, who sought safe shelter after experiencing several bouts of homelessness. Working with Interfaith Works staff, he was accepted into a program that provides living quarters, shared spaces, and meals.

The move gave him more safety and stability. But something was missing.

James, who suffers from schizophrenia, was living a solitary existence. He avoided interactions with other residents and communal meals, despite encouragement and support from the Interfaith Works staff.

A stern warning from a doctor proved to be a turning point. She told James he needed to address his dangerously high blood pressure and weight, or he might experience a stroke. In response, Interfaith Works staff made sure James received what he wanted for his birthday – a new pair of sneakers.

That gift opened the door for James to make crucial changes.

He began walking daily, progressing to a mile and a half. Soon, his walks incorporated visits to a store to buy healthier food options. His journey also was emotional. He became more sociable, sitting down to share meals with others. With this foundation of change, the Interfaith Works team is working with him to consider new options that can bring hope and purpose, such as seeking employment.

Interfaith Works CEO Courtney Hall said James’ story is a good example of what sets the organization apart.

With multiple programs that can address an array of needs, “We meet our clients where they are and work with them to open doors to opportunities and a better life,” Hall said, noting, “Many of them have faced closed doors for a long time.”

Interfaith Works offers programs that provide:

emergency and longer-term shelter;

supportive housing;

assistance in seeking and achieving sustainable employment; and

help with essentials like food, clothing, utilities and rent.

While Montgomery County has the reputation of being a wealthy community, a recent survey revealed a 28% rise in homelessness, including in some surprising places. “We saw people living outside in places where we haven’t seen it before, like Potomac and North Bethesda,” said Hall. “This underscores the pervasiveness of the need in our community.” More than 76,100 Montgomery County residents are trying to make ends meet on incomes that fall below the Federal Poverty Line.

“We work with each client as an individual, helping each person determine what they need,” Hall noted. “We collaborate with them to pursue solutions,” sometimes with assists from partner organizations. This includes solutions like:

helping a single mom pursue specialized training so she can find a good job that will support her family;

providing emergency financial assistance to help a family avoid eviction or utility cutoffs; and

offering someone experiencing homelessness a safe place to live inside, with the support of a case manager who can help address that person’s other needs through additional services.

To make a difference to a neighbor like James, donate to Interfaith Works’ “Opening Doors, Together” campaign.