Making workplace health a priority: How Cornerstone Montgomery puts employees first

This content is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.

Businesses and other organizations are catching on to the fact that workplace health isn’t just about physical well-being.

A psychologically safe environment where employees feel valued and supported makes all the difference when it comes to job satisfaction and strong relationships in the office.

One organization in the D.C. region that embraces that mindset is Cornerstone Montgomery, a behavioral health nonprofit serving Montgomery County and Southern Maryland.

It provides support to people who are struggling with mental health and substance use challenges, but its leaders understand that to take care of others, they need to first take care of their own staff.

“We’re part of the healthcare system, so health for our clients is really important,” said Cari Guthrie, the organization’s president and CEO. “What we’ve found is that the health and well-being of our employees is really important too so that they’re able to provide that support to our clients on a daily basis.”

More than a paycheck

Nonprofits often struggle to compete with salaries that are offered by large companies, so Cornerstone Montgomery has set itself apart in other ways.

The organization has built a reputation as a psychologically safe environment where employees want to work.

In other words, it’s not all about money.

“We have what we call the ‘comeback club,’” explained Guthrie. “People leave the organization and then come back as they realize, ‘Maybe I wasn’t making the highest salary, but there were so many things there that I really could appreciate.’”

That type of loyalty doesn’t happen by accident.

Employees are drawn back because of the organization’s culture and commitment to their well-being.

Cornerstone Montgomery invests in wellness programs, open communication and a work environment where people know their voices matter.

The organization’s HR team leads monthly wellness events, and the numbers speak for themselves.

“We have more than 400 people on our staff, and more than 300 of them have participated in wellness activities,” Guthrie said. “That’s a huge number.”

Rebuilding after COVID

Like most workplaces, Cornerstone Montgomery had to navigate intense challenges during the COVID pandemic.

The shift to remote work made it hard, if not impossible, to maintain a strong sense of connection.

“The pandemic made it more difficult as people went to work from home, and that connection was lost for a significant amount of time,” Guthrie said. “We’ve really focused on improving that collaboration and that connection, and our HR department has been key in figuring that out.”

To rebuild a sense of community, the organization looked specifically at two priorities, which were communication and self-care.

“We’ve really focused on how we can encourage people to take care of themselves and how we can better communicate so that people feel like they know what’s going on, that they can engage and that they’re part of the organization,” Guthrie said.

One major shift was finding the right balance between flexibility and in-person work.

“We decided everyone needs to be back in the office at least three days a week,” Guthrie said. “The other thing that we’ve done is really focus on communication, making sure that people are aware of what’s happening.”

Keeping everyone in the loop

A psychologically safe environment starts at the top, and Guthrie said she believes in open and accessible leadership.

Cornerstone Montgomery holds monthly management meetings, followed by summaries sent to all staff to ensure that everyone is kept in the loop.

“Every department has a management team meeting, and I meet with them at least once a month,” said Guthrie. “I make sure they have that touch, that connection to me or one of the other executives.”

The organization keeps things informal with small, open meetings where employees can ask leadership anything that’s on their mind.

“The staff can sign up to come, they can ask whatever questions they want, and we just talk,” said Guthrie.

The organization also hosts virtual town halls where topics of discussion are determined by the staff.

“We really try to provide a variety of ways to communicate,” Guthrie said.

Cornerstone Montgomery has proven that creating a psychologically safe environment is one of the best ways to stand out as an employer.

By having a culture where employees feel valued, connected and supported, the organization has built a workplace where people don’t just want to work – they actually want to stay.

“Finding those ways to engage people, whether it’s through smaller activities or through improved communication, those are easy places to start,” Guthrie said. “They’ve been very successful for us.”