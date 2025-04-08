Three old houses and the secrets inside

Begin your exploration at each of the three county historical societies and learn more about the intricacies of the houses in which they reside.

This content is provided by the Civil War Heritage Area.

Built by William Price in 1825, the Miller House, which houses the Washington County Historical Society, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. While the house has seen changes since its inception, including an addition of doctors’ offices in the early 20th century, some aspects remain unchanged, such as the dining room.

According to Abigail Koontz, Curator and Programs Manager at the Washington County Historical Society, “The lighting in the dining room as the sun is setting creates a beautiful purple-pink tone in the room, reflecting off the dining table, pulling in the warm colors from the carpet, and catching the chandelier’s crystals. It’s my favorite time of day to look at the dining room, and I imagine all the people who have had meals there since 1825.”

Heritage Frederick, the historical society for Frederick County, “resides in a historic Federal style residence that dates from the mid-1820s, built by a descendant of the first German immigrants who settled in Frederick eighty years earlier. An outstanding feature of engineering and design within the structure is its staircase which ascends two stories without any visible means of support,” says Jody Brumage, Archivist at Heritage Frederick.

Other notable features include the Heritage Garden, which is both a quiet respite to the downtown scene and a cache of hidden artifacts. As explained by Brumage, “Among them is a large block of sandstone into which is carved the name ‘Jacob Feaster, Jr.’ and the date 1819. This was the cornerstone of a merchant mill in the Middletown Valley near Jefferson, MD.”

At the Historical Society of Carroll County, a room on the second floor of the Shellman House has been recently confirmed as the location of where the first domestic telephone in Carroll County was installed. Jason Illari, Executive Director of the Historical Society of Carroll County, says “[Mary] Shellman was the first operator of Carroll County’s telephone system in a nearby operators office on Main Street.”

The newly discovered telephone room is adjacent to the “Mary Shellman Civil War to Suffrage” exhibit, which recreates Shellman’s bedroom and explores her legacy. Partially funded by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the exhibit will open in May 2025.

Interested in exploring more remarkable houses and gardens in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area? Buy tickets for the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage Washington County Tour on June 7, 2025! Washington County offers glimpses into the past at every turn, with its numerous historical landmarks, Civil War sites, and 19th-century architecture. With ten tour stops, this is a rare opportunity to peek into some of the most historic privately owned homes in the county.