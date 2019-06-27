DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. France

The U.S. Women's National Team faces France at the Women's World Cup quarter final. Here some some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area hosting viewing parties.

Here some some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area having viewing parties.

D.C.

La Maison Francaise

4101 Reservoir Road NW

3-5 p.m.

(This event is organized by the Embassy of France, jsyk.)

Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St. NW

Starts at noon

Mackey’s Public House

1306 G St. NW

2:30 p.m.



ChurchKey

1337 14th St. NW

3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant

808 7th St. NW

3 p.m.

Lucky Bar

1221 Connecticut Ave. NW

3 p.m.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave. NW

3 p.m.

Ri Ra Georgetown

3125 M St. NW

3-6 p.m.

Maryland

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St.

3 p.m.

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

3 p.m.

Virginia

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

2 p.m.

World Cup at Mosaic

Strawberry Park, Fairfax

3 p.m.

