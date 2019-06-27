DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. France

The U.S. Women's National Team faces France at the Women's World Cup quarter final. Here some some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area hosting viewing parties.
Here some some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area having viewing parties.
D.C.
La Maison Francaise
4101 Reservoir Road NW
3-5 p.m.
(This event is organized by the Embassy of France, jsyk.)
Fairmont Hotel
2401 M St. NW
Starts at noon
Mackey’s Public House
1306 G St. NW
2:30 p.m.
ChurchKey
1337 14th St. NW
3 p.m.
Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant
808 7th St. NW
3 p.m.
Lucky Bar
1221 Connecticut Ave. NW
3 p.m.
The Midlands
3333 Georgia Ave. NW
3 p.m.
Ri Ra Georgetown
3125 M St. NW
3-6 p.m.
Maryland
National Harbor
165 Waterfront St.
3 p.m.
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
3 p.m.
Virginia
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
2 p.m.
World Cup at Mosaic
Strawberry Park, Fairfax
3 p.m.
