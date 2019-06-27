202
Home » Soccer News » DC-area Women's World Cup…

DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. France

By Abigail Constantino June 27, 2019 3:53 am 06/27/2019 03:53am
Share
US fans wait for the start of the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The U.S. Women’s National Team faces France on Friday at the Women’s World Cup quarter final.

Here some some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area having viewing parties.

D.C.

La Maison Francaise
4101 Reservoir Road NW
3-5 p.m.
(This event is organized by the Embassy of France, jsyk.)

Fairmont Hotel
2401 M St. NW
Starts at noon

Mackey’s Public House  
1306 G St. NW
2:30 p.m.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: US women defend title in 2019 World Cup

Here are photos of the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

ChurchKey
1337 14th St. NW
3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant  
808 7th St. NW
3 p.m.

Lucky Bar
1221 Connecticut Ave. NW
3 p.m.

The Midlands
3333 Georgia Ave. NW
3 p.m.

Ri Ra Georgetown
3125 M St. NW
3-6 p.m.

Maryland

National Harbor
165 Waterfront St.
3 p.m.

The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
3 p.m.

Virginia

Hops N Shine  
3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
2 p.m.

World Cup at Mosaic  
Strawberry Park, Fairfax
3 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Abigail Constantino Food & Restaurant News france Latest News Living News Local News Soccer News us women's soccer women's world cup
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!