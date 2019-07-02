PHOTOS: US women defend title in 2019 World Cup

Here are photos of the U.S. Women's National Team during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is on the brink of successfully defending its title at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. now moves on to the final, scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. They will play either the Netherlands or Sweden. That will be decided when those two face off in their semifinal match Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Follow the athletes — and fans — on their journey through this year’s World Cup.

United States’ players celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) England’s Ellen White covers her face at the end of the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) England’s Steph Houghton, right, grimaces after failing to score from the penalty spot as United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty shot taken by England’s Steph Houghton during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) Brazilian referee Edina Alves Batista shows a second yellow card to England’s Millie Bright during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP/Francisco Seco) United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan, right, scores her side’s second goal, during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) A United States fan with a painted face waits for the start of the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan, right, scores her side’s second goal, during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) England players celebrate after scoring against United States during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP/Francisco Seco) England’s Beth Mead, left, and United States’ Kelley O Hara challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (AP/Laurent Cipriani) United States’ Lindsey Horan, left, and England’s Jill Scott challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (AP/Laurent Cipriani) United States’ Christen Press, left, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois MorI) United States’ Christen Press, left, celebrates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Christen Press, bottom, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois MorI) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Wendie Renard of France scores her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Alyssa Naeher of the USA battles for possession with Valerie Gauvin of France during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Players of France huddle on the pitch prior to the second half during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Alex Morgan of the USA jumps for the ball with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Referee Maryna Striletska talks to Griedge Mbock Bathy of France following a foul on Alex Morgan of USA during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Fans of USA show their support during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Samantha Mewis of the USA is put under pressure by Amandine Henry of France during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Megan Rapinoe of the USA (not in frame) scores her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Fans of France show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Elsa) Fans show their support during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) USA fans look on before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Fans of USA show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote) Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team’s first goal from the penalty spot past Sandra Panos of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team’s second goal from the penalty spot on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Marc Atkins) Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team’s second goal from the penalty spot on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, right, makes a save in front of Spain’s Alexia Putellas, left, during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) USA fans show their support during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Marc Atkins) Fans react during the round of 16 match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Marc Atkins) Megan Rapinoe celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side’s first goal from the penalty spot on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) A USA fan poses for a photo outside the stadium on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) USA fans pose for a photo outside the stadium on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) USA fans pose for a photo outside the stadium on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) A USA fan looks on at the match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Marc Atkins) Lucia Garcia of Spain evades Crystal Dunn of the USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Megan Rapinoe of the USA reacts to referee Katalin Kulcsar as she shows a yellow card. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) A USA fan wearing a mask shows their support. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Marc Atkins) Andrea Falcon of Spain is challenged by Kelley O’hara of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Robert Cianflone) Lindsey Horan of the US team scores her team’s first goal in the Sweden vs. USA match on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) USA fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Martin Rose) USA fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Megan Rapinoe of Team USA is challenged by Sofia Jakobsson of Sweden. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Players of USA pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between Sweden and USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Martin Rose) Carli Lloyd of Team USA competes for a header with Stina Blackstenius of Sweden. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Hope Solo, former USA player, looks on. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Christen Press of Team USA battles for possession with Linda Sembrant of Sweden. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Sweden fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) Sweden fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Grimm) USA fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Martin Rose) USA fans enjoy the atmosphere before Sweden vs. USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Martin Rose) United States’ Tobin Heath, right, celebrates with her teammates after their team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) The United States players celebrate their victory at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Sweden at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (AP/Christophe Ena) Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, right, blocks shot from United States’ Carli Lloyd, centre, during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Megan Rapinoe, right, kisses teammate and goal scorer Lindsey Horan during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Kelley O Hara leaps over Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Mallory Pugh, left, and Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo battle for the gal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) US players celebrate after teammate Julie Ertz scored their side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) United States’ Lindsey Horan, center, heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) United States’ Emily Sonnett vies for the ball with Chile’s Yessenia Lopez, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) United States’ Jessica Mcdonald, right, vies for the ball with Chile’s Yessenia Huenteo during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Emily Sonnett vies for the ball with Chile’s Yessenia Lopez, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP/Thibault Camus) Brothers Austin, left, and Jordyn Chambers, from Philadelphia, hold up an US flag prior the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ players take photos during a visit at the Parc des Princes stadium a day before the Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at the Women’s World Cup in Paris, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) United States’ Alex Morgan, right, talks with Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing following their the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The US defeated Thailand 13-0.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois Mori) Thailand’s Orathai Srimanee congratulates United States’ Megan Rapinoe, left, after their Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The US defeated Thailand 13-0.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois Mori) United States’ Megan Rapinoe, centre, collides with Thailand’s Ainon Phancha, right, as Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, left, watches during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois Mori) United States’ Megan Rapinoe, centre, falls as Thailand’s Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, left, and Ainon Phancha chase the gal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP/Francois Mori) United States’ scorer Samantha Mewis lifts her teammate Megan Rapinoe as she celebrates her side’s 4rth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (AP/Alessandra Tarantino) I’m not normally at bars on Tuesday afternoons, but I’m guessing it’s not normally like this. LOTS of happy #USWNT fans! pic.twitter.com/YD6sTthAWW — Keara Dowd (@KGDowdWTOP) June 11, 2019 ( 1 /82) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The team first faced Thailand, winning with a record-breaking 13-0. Hear what D.C. fans thought of the team’s chances for repeating as champions.

