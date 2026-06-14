Check your kitchen: Alfredo sauce, dairy cheese recalls impact DC area

New recalls are impacting pasta sauces and dairy products sold across the D.C. region. One recall is tied to a listeria outbreak strain that killed one person in 2023.

New recalls are impacting pasta sauces and dairy products sold across the D.C. region

The Coffee Connexion Co. is voluntarily recalling 913 cases of Alfredo sauce that were sold in 41 states, including Maryland and Virginia. The products are printed with UPC number 0039954921963.

The sauce, packaged in sealed 3-pound, 7-ounce bags, is being recalled because it contains a dry milk powder ingredient that may have been contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, among other symptoms, when consumed. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall for the sauce, saying there’s “a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Additionally, the Maryland Department of Health announced an expanded “consumer advisory” for requesón, soft ricotta cheese made by the Clover Hill Dairy in Mechanicsville. The health department previously suspended the dairy’s operating license on May 30 after the facility issued its own voluntary recall for a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The dairy is tied to a listeria outbreak strain that sickened eight people and killed at least one person in Maryland. Officials said the fatality was recorded in 2023. The ricotta cheese most recently flagged by investigators is labeled with the manufacturer number “24-128.”

Consumers, retailers and restaurants are urged against eating, selling or serving cheese products from Clover Hill Dairy and should dispose of any product containing them.

See a full list of the newly flagged Clover Hill Dairy products impacted here.

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