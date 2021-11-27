HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
P&G recalls some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants due to detection of benzene

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 12:54 PM

The Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants after a presence of benzene was detected.

The recall impacts all lots with expiration dates through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the U.S., according to the recall on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The FDA states that benzene is classified as a carcinogen and exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin, and can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

To date, Proctor & Gamble said they have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall and is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release.

The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.

See a list of the specific products on the FDA website.

The Proctor & Gamble Company has notified retailers to remove products from shelves, and Old Spice and Secret will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall, according to the FDA website.

Those who bought any of the recalled products should stop using them and safely discard the product.

