Thousands of back-to-school supplies donated in Woodbridge 

Thousands of school supplies, including free backpacks, were donated at an event at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Thousands of school supplies, including free backpacks, were donated at an event at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday.

The event was organized by Prince William County Public Schools and the Prince William County Community Foundation.

Additionally, 12,000 pounds of free groceries and other snacks were also donated at a time when some say they are feeling financial pressure. Some attendees told WTOP they have been struggling to make ends meet.

It’s not been easy for Cynthia Asante and her three children, whose father was deported six months ago.

“I don’t have family here. I don’t have nobody helping me. I’m hustling by myself,” Asante said.

Organizers said it’s about making sure kids are taken care of before they go back to school soon.

“This is our sixth year doing this. We started back in 2020 with 500 people, and now it has blossomed to over 12,000 people,” said Dr. Vanessa M. Gattis, president and CEO of Prince William County Community Foundation. “We want to ensure that our community residents have all that they need.”

Amazon’s new “Think Big Space,” featuring hands-on STEM exploration and interactive challenges, also participated in the event.

Students return to class on Aug. 24 in Prince William County.

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