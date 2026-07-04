Virginia mother charged after daughter, 8, left in hot car

The girl was left in a hot vehicle for nearly an hour Wednesday as heat index values soared into the low-100s, police said.

Police have charged a Haymarket woman with child neglect after her 8-year-old daughter was left in a hot vehicle for nearly an hour Wednesday as heat index values soared into the low-100s.

Officers responded to the 8100 block of Flannery Court in Manassas at 3:55 p.m. after the girl got out of the car and sought help, Prince William County police Sgt. Erin Noble said in a news release.

During the hour the victim was left alone, the vehicle was not running and was parked in direct sunlight, Noble said.

Police charged the child’s mother, 44-year-old Dania Bolte Thomas, with felony child neglect, Noble said. Her custody status was unavailable Friday morning.

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