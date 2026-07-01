New laws go into effect in Virginia, Maryland and DC on July 1

Some of the laws that hit the books July 1, 2026, will affect law enforcement in Virginia, racehorses in Maryland and minimum wage workers in D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New laws going into effect in DC, Md. and Va. on July 1

Some of the laws that hit the books July 1, 2026, will affect law enforcement in Virginia, racehorses in Maryland and minimum wage workers in D.C.

The laws range from measures around speeding drivers in Virginia to regulations many Maryland schools have already implemented.

Here’s a look at some of the legislation taking effect on Wednesday:

Virginia

Masks for law enforcement: A judge issued an injunction to temporarily pause a new law that prevents officers from wearing face coverings while on duty in Virginia, multiple sources report.

The ban emerged as some ICE agents made arrests while wearing masks that concealed their identities, a move the agency said helps prevent potential doxing.

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice which argued the law is unconstitutional because it regulates federal agencies, in violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General Jay Jones’ Office said he “strongly disagrees” with the judge’s order.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to support law enforcement, keep Virginians safe, and protect every Virginian’s right to the transparent administration of the law,” the attorney general’s spokesperson told WTOP in an email.

The law allows for exceptions in situations where masks are used to protect against disease, infection or exposure to toxins, and for officers carrying out missions as part of a special weapons and tactics team.

Cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): The law sets guidelines on how law local enforcement agencies interact with federal officers enforcing immigration laws.

Local law enforcement agencies can work with federal immigration officers under a warrant or subpoena. The law allows for local sheriffs and jails to honor ICE detainers and transfer custody of suspects.

It also establishes parameters on agreements made between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration officers. Under the allowed agreements, ICE must provide local police with the names of officers involved in operations ahead of time. Agents also must be clearly identified as ICE while enforcing immigration law.

ICE can’t carry out operations at schools, faith-based organizations, courthouses or polling places when voting is taking place.

Assault weapons: A law that bans the future sale of certain semiautomatic firearms is also facing legal challenges, with opponents arguing it violates the state’s constitution.

The Virginia law had been set to go into effect July 1, but a judge issued an injunction last week to prevent state police from enforcing the new rules until Dec. 31, or when a permanent ruling is reached.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed the bill banning the sale or transfer of assault weapons and devices that allow a weapon’s magazine to hold more than 15 rounds. The law generally does not apply to weapons purchased before July 1 that haven’t been modified with a device to expand their capacity.

Speeding drivers: Virginia will be the first state in the U.S. to require certain drivers who hit 100 mph to install devices on their vehicles that physically prevent them from speeding. Judges will have the option to order drivers to install “Intelligent speed assistance,” devices, instead of passing down jail time or suspending drivers’ licenses.

Immigrant workers: Virginia is expanding protections for immigrant workers who want to report wage theft or minimum wage violations. Employers cannot legally threaten employees over their immigration status to prevent them from filing a complaint.

Criminal records: Virginians convicted of certain low-level offenses will soon have their criminal records automatically sealed under the “Clean Slate Law.”

According to The Associated Press, the law is expected to automatically seal 100,000 criminal records for convictions on misdemeanor offenses such as distributing marijuana, trespassing and shoplifting.

For more serious offenses, including some low-level felonies, Virginians can petition to have records sealed they remained crime-free for at least 10 years.

Birth control: Virginians’ right to access contraception is now codified in state law.

Another newly enacted law requires insurance companies to cover such medications or devices. The goal of the legislation, according to the governor, is to expand access to reproductive healthcare and contraception.

Renter protections: Virginia renters are getting added protections around making payments to landlords.

Under the new law, landlords are required to accept checks and money orders to cover rent or security deposits.

If a landlord charges a fee to process a payment, it can’t be higher than the actual out-of-pocket cost charged by the company processing the transaction. And in many cases, residents also can’t be forced to pay a fee for maintenance or repairs to their home.

Maryland

School phone policies: Many school systems already restrict cellphone use, but they will be required to put “bell-to-bell” cellphone bans in place by the 2027–2028 school year.

Students must keep devices put away and stay off social media during the school day, including lunch periods and time in between classes. Tablets, laptops, smart watches, wireless earbuds and headphones fall under the ban.

The rules don’t apply to school-issued devices and instances where a personal device is being used for approved educational purposes. There are exceptions for students who use devices for language translation or to monitor a health condition.

Free period products: Students attending colleges and universities will soon have access to free tampons and sanitary pads.

Under legislation approved by Gov. Wes Moore, higher education institutions that provide housing on campus will be required to offer free menstrual hygiene products inside student health centers.

The law goes into effect July 1, but campuses have until Aug. 1, 2028, to comply.

Cocktails to go: The era of ordering cocktails to go will continue in Baltimore County. Businesses there that serve alcohol can apply for permits allowing them to serve mixed drinks and cocktails to carryout customers.

Those beverages must be sealed in their original packaging from the manufacturer, with no straws or openings for sipping. And the person buying the drinks has to order food too — prepackaged snacks don’t count.

School absences: Schools must allow students to have an excused absence when missing class to be civically engaged, for example, kids offering testimony or meeting with lawmakers.

Horse racing: Racehorse owners cannot knowingly sell their animals for commercial slaughter.

The new law makes it illegal to purchase, sell, transfer or transport a racehorse if the owner knows or reasonably should know, that the animal will be killed for profit.

Lottery payouts: Lottery operators must withhold prize money from winners who owe child support or carry certain forms of state debt. Winners must be notified before prize money is withheld.

DC

Minimum wage: Workers earning the minimum wage can expect to see a raise in pay on July 1. It is being bumped from $17.95 per hour to $18.40 per hour.

For tipped workers, the base wage is rising from $10 per hour to $10.30 per hour. If tips don’t get the worker up to the standard minimum wage on average, their employer must cover any difference.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.