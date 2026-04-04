Nearly 17,000 early voting ballots cast in Prince William for redistricting referendum

On the ballot is a question asking residents whether Virginia’s constitution should be amended to allow the Virginia General Assembly to adopt new congressional districts.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Over 16,500 ballots for Virginia’s redistricting referendum have been cast in Prince William County since early voting kicked off March 6, according to the county’s Office of Elections.

Early voting for the April 21 special election will close April 18. On the ballot is a question asking residents whether Virginia’s constitution should be amended to allow the Virginia General Assembly to adopt new congressional districts. The mid-decade redistricting plan has been championed by Democrats to secure more seats during the 2026 midterm elections.

According to Thalia Simpson, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Office of Elections, total turnout in the county for early voting was 16,635 through March 27 — which includes 5,187 in-person votes and 11,448 mail-in ballots — representing 5.01% of the county’s 332,197 registered voters.

The Office of Elections did not provided a breakdown by magisterial district.

“We don’t want to be the reason that anybody can sort of infer who has voted, who might be voting which way,” Simpson told InsideNoVa in a March 30 phone call. “So we don’t release that granular level at this stage.”

Satellite locations in Prince William County will open next weekend, April 11. The six locations include:

Office of Elections — 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110 (currently open for early voting since March 6)

— 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110 (currently open for early voting since March 6) A.J. Ferlazzo Building — 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

— 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Brentsville Courthouse — 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow, VA 20136

— 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow, VA 20136 Dumfries Community Center — 17757 Main St., Dumfries, VA 22026

— 17757 Main St., Dumfries, VA 22026 Haymarket Gainesville Library — 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169

— 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169 Woodbridge DMV — 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Drop boxes for mail-in ballots will also be available at all six voting locations. Voting hours are as follows:

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays Saturdays, April 11 and April 18: 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.

8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12:11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Statewide, 619,741 ballots have been cast across the commonwealth through Wednesday, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. This includes 412,502 in-person and 207,239 by mail.

According to reporting from the Virginia Mercury, several majority-Republican jurisdictions have already cast between 10% and 15% of their ballots among registered voters, indicating strong GOP turnout.

But Simpson cautioned early numbers may be misleading, as the populations may be smaller than in areas with hundreds of thousands of registered voters, rendering it easier to cross the percentage threshold.