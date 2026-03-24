Leesylvania State Park to require reservations for summer weekends, holidays

Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge will implement a mandatory day-use reservation system on weekends and state holidays from May through September, beginning this summer.

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Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge will implement a mandatory day-use reservation system on weekends and state holidays from May through September, beginning this summer.

The new system is being introduced because the park frequently reaches capacity during peak summer periods, which results in turning many guests away, Virginia State Parks said in a notice on its website.

Park officials say requiring reservations will help reduce overcrowding, ease traffic congestion and protect the natural resources of the park along the Potomac River, while also guaranteeing admittance for visitors who plan ahead.

There will be a non-refundable $2 transaction fee, assessed by the software vendor, for reservations, which must be made before the day of arrival, no later than 11:59 p.m. Same-day reservations are not permitted, the website said.

Annual pass holders will also be required to reserve spots, but will have the parking fee waived.

Overnight campers and paid boat storage users are not required to have a reservation.

Day-use reservations are per vehicle, and individuals can make up to five reservations per person.

Additionally, leaving the park and returning on the same day is prohibited for day-use reservation holders to prevent “shuttling people” who lack reservations, the website said.