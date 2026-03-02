2 teens facing charges in shooting at Virginia basketball court that killed NSU student

A young man who attended Norfolk State University was fatally shot near a basketball court in Dumfries, Virginia, two days ago, and police are searching for one of the teens believed to be involved in the shooting.

A confrontation between two groups sparked the shooting, which left Louis Boone, 18, dead and four others wounded — including one of the two suspects, according to a Wednesday update from police.

Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help in finding J’Shaun Williams, 19, of Gainesville, who is wanted in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting on charges of murder and firearm-related offenses.

A 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge has also been charged with felony homicide following the shooting, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway.

Williams wasn’t home when police tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to police, who are requesting anyone with information about his location to contact the department.

Police said they found an 18-year-old, later identified as Boone, suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He died at the hospital Monday.

Boone was a first-year student at Norfolk State University, according to the school’s communications office. According to the university’s newspaper, Boone worked as a photographer for The Spartan Echo and was a member of the NSU Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

The shooting caused people to scatter, some of the wounded went to the hospital and one was found at a nearby home.

Police said the other people who were shot include a 20-year-old man of Woodbridge, a 16-year-old boy of Dumfries and two 17-year-old boys, both of Woodbridge.

One of those teens from Woodbridge was taken into police custody after leaving the hospital. He’s being held at a juvenile detention center and awaiting a court date.

Outside the murder charge, Williams is facing charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, concealed carry, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

