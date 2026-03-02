2 men arrested in fatal shooting of Alexandria man in Potomac Mills

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Alexandria man in the parking lot of Potomac Mills in Woodbridge last week.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Alexandria man in the parking lot of Potomac Mills in Woodbridge last week, Prince William County police said.

Investigators said Clifton Joseph Douglas, 25, was taken into custody Monday in Chesterfield County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

He’s charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Baffour Asare Gundona.

Douglas is being held without bond.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the parking lot of the shopping center on Potomac Mills Circle.

According to police, Douglas and another man — 28-year-old Beau Wade Bishop of Woodbridge — drove to the mall to meet the victim.

At some point, Douglas allegedly got into Gundona’s car. Then there was a fight.

During the confrontation, police said Gundona was shot.

Gundona managed to get out of the vehicle but collapsed nearby and died.

After the shooting, investigators said Douglas got back into a vehicle with Bishop and the pair left the area.

Police located the suspected vehicle outside Bishop’s home in Woodbridge and arrested him Feb. 27. He’s charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or compounding offenses and is also being held without bond.

Detectives later identified Douglas as the suspected shooter and got arrest warrants before tracking him down in Chesterfield County.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, but early evidence indicates the shooting was not random.

Prince William County Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department.

