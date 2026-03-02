2 cats dead after fire at Woodbridge apartment building

The Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department said first responders were alerted to the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Drive on Friday by a neighbor who reported seeing "black smoke" coming from the building.

A two-alarm fire damaged a three-story apartment building in Woodbridge, Virginia, leaving two cats dead.

A Facebook post from the fire department detailed that by the time firefighters arrived just after 10 a.m. to the Rolling Brook apartment building, smoke was coming from multiple floors of the building.

Having called for additional units to the scene, the department said the fire was on the top floor and that all of the occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

During a search of the apartments, firefighters located one cat during the firefighting efforts and one cat after the fire was extinguished. Despite resuscitation efforts, both cats died.

The scene was cleared shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

