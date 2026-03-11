Republican Jeannie LaCroix elected Woodbridge District supervisor

LaCroix, a longtime Woodbridge resident and local businesswoman, prevailed with a plurality of the just under 1,700 votes – edging Democratic nominee Muhammed Sufiyan "Sef" Casim by around 250 votes, 43.7% to 37.1%.

Republican Jeannie LaCroix was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ Woodbridge District seat Tuesday in an upset victory, reducing the board’s Democratic majority to 5-3.

Write-in candidates received 19.2% with approximately 745 votes.

Pam Montgomery, former chief of staff to Del. Margaret Franklin, the outgoing Woodbridge supervisor and current Virginia House of Delegates representative for the 23rd District, ran a write-in campaign following the resurfacing of Casim’s derogatory online remarks toward the African American community from 2012-2015.

Casim’s social media controversy led to a splintering of local Democrats between him and Montgomery, stirring uncertainty as to the viability of their respective candidacies and the lack of a clear majority in the typically left-leaning district.

According to Thalia Simpson, a spokeswoman for the Prince William County Office of Elections, exact write-in tallies will be revealed on Friday along with the remainder of results certification.

LaCroix, who did not face a GOP primary opponent last month, had previously run for the seat, losing the 2023 Woodbridge District race to Franklin – with the Democrat claiming nearly 63% of the vote.

LaCroix listed public safety, education and “smart growth” as her top campaign priorities.

“Woodbridge has been growing without a plan, and overcrowded schools and constant traffic jams are making life harder for everyone,” she said on her website. “I will fight for Smart Growth that fixes our roads and supports our schools before we add more large developments. Let’s protect our green spaces and keep our neighborhoods great places to live.”

The supervisor-elect will join Tom Gordy of the Brentsville District and Yesli Vega of the Coles District as the board’s Republican supervisors.

Casim defeated Montgomery in the Feb. 7 Democratic primary, with Casim receiving 291 votes to Montgomery’s 258.

Casim also ran against Franklin in the Dec. 16 Democratic primary for the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd seat. Montgomery won 225 votes to 109.

Franklin replaced Del. Candi Mundon King in a special election after the latter was appointed secretary of the commonwealth under Gov. Abigail Spanberger.