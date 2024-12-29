Woodbridge man found dead near I-95 ramp at Dale Boulevard

Police are searching for witnesses after a 27-year-old man was found dead early Saturday near an Interstate 95 ramp in Woodbridge.

At 1:18 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Dale Boulevard and the northbound I-95 ramp for an unconscious man in the roadway, Prince William County police Sgt. Adam Beard said in a news release.

A passing motorist spotted the man, identified as Tarone Lamont Bland of Woodbridge, and contacted emergency services. Bland was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“It is currently unknown if the man was struck by a vehicle or sustained injuries in a separate encounter,” Beard said.

Bland’s cause of death is currently undetermined, pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.