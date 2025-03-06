Prince William Co. jury convicts man of lesser charge in shooting death of his wife

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2024 shooting death of his 24-year-old wife, Desire Buggs, who was seated next to him in his car.

Daniel Okoe Lawson, 25, was charged with murder as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. After a two week trial, on Tuesday the jury convicted Lawson of a lesser voluntary manslaughter charge and acquitted him of the gun charge, according to court records.

Prince William County prosecutors argued Lawson deliberately shot his wife, who had a 4-year-old son, and initially lied to police, saying the couple had been ambushed by a “a mob of six to eight Black females,” according to court documents.

Lawson brought his wife to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

However, police learned Lawson contacted his brother from the hospital, asking him to retrieve the handgun.

The defense argued the shooting was accidental, and happened after a series of arguments between the couple.

According to the defense, while sitting in the passenger seat, Buggs grabbed the gun from a holster Lawson was wearing and the gun accidentally went off.

In Virginia, voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $2,500. Lawson will remain in custody until he’s sentenced June 12.

