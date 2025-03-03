Manassas special education teacher awarded the division’s Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year award

A Manassas City Public Schools special education teacher is the recipient of the 2024-25 Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year award.

Pictured left to right: Dr. Eric Brent, MCPS Culturally Responsive and Equitable Practices Lead; Mr. Craig Gfeller, Deputy Superintendent; Dr. Kevin Newman, Superintendent; Mrs. Tracy Hammond, Special Education Teacher - Haydon Elementary School; Dr. Laura Goldzung, Principal - Haydon Elementary School; and Mrs. Natalie Short, Assistant Principal - Haydon Elementary School.(Courtesy Manassas City Public Schools)

The teacher, Tracy Hammond, is a special education teacher at Haydon Elementary School and was surprised with the news by her principals and district leadership in December.

“My goal as an educator is to not only teach academic content but also to inspire a love of learning, resilience and self-advocacy in my students,” Hammond, who has over 25 years of experience in special education, said in a news release announcing the award. “Special education is more than just a profession to me; it’s a calling.”

Hammond began teaching special education in 1993 and has been employed by Manassas schools since 2007, the news release said.

Hammond has worked throughout her career in special education at different levels, from early childhood to high school. Currently, she teaches kindergarten through fourth grade at Haydon Elementary School, tailoring instruction to meet the needs of her students while fostering collaboration among staff and families.

“My passion for special education is rooted in the belief that all students – regardless of their backgrounds or challenges – can succeed when given the right support and resources,” Hammond said. “I am dedicated to providing that support, advocating for my students, and creating an environment where each child can thrive.”

Haydon Elementary Principal Laura Goldzung praised Hammond’s contributions, describing her influence as “immeasurable.” Goldzung highlighted Hammond as a passionate advocate for students and a steadfast support system for her colleagues.

“I have rarely encountered a professional so unwavering in her commitment to equity for all students,” Goldzung said. “Through her words and actions, she thoughtfully challenges assumptions and established practices to ensure that decisions are student-centered, data-informed and lead to high-quality instruction.”

Hammond has served as a grade-level team leader, a mentor for new teachers and a representative for the Manassas Education Association, the local educators’ union for employees of Manassas City Public Schools.

Other Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year nominees include: Linnea Smith of Baldwin Elementary; Heather Denardo of Jennie Dean Elementary; Sandra Altieri of Baldwin Intermediate; Kristin Weyman of Mayfield Intermediate School; Jamey Chianetta of Metz Middle School; Molly Lane of Round Elementary; Samantha Etzweiler of Weems Elementary; and Leonard Newman of Osbourn High School.

The Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year award is named after the 1989 Virginia and National Teacher of the Year, who was a teacher of government and international relations in Hampton City Public Schools and was Virginia’s first National Teacher of the Year.