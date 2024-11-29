Prince William supervisors revise public-private partnership for county-funded sports complex

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday opted to move forward with the early stages of a revised public-private partnership to establish The Landing Town Center off Telegraph Road along the Interstate 95 corridor.

An aerial view of The Landing Town Center in Woodbridge and the division of its various properties between the county and VDOT. (Courtesy Prince William County Board of Supervisors)

Under the current proposal approved during Tuesday’s meeting, the county is set to partner with a third-party real estate consultant on the project through a solicited PPEA, an acronym used to refer to the state Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002. The project would involve a three-year period to secure a developer and a 10-year buildout.

Under Virginia law, the board possesses “the authority to create public-private partnerships for the development of a wide range of projects for public use if the County determines there is a public need for the project and that private involvement may provide the project to the public in a timely or cost-effective fashion,” according to Prince William procurement regulations.

In a July discussion on the matter, the board essentially halted a proposal for a $140 million sports complex at the Woodbridge site due to concerns over the burden it may place on county taxpayers.

The board did, however, approve a resolution in July that appropriated $15.5 million to purchase the nearly 22 acres at 13505 Telegraph Road.

The board tabled the sportsplex discussion until Tuesday’s meeting as county staff reevaluated the details therein to find a less costly proposal. The revised Landing Town Center project features approximately 60-70 acres of land shared between the board and the Virginia Department of Transportation zoned as M-1, heavy industrial, and PMD, planned mixed district, for broad commercial and industrial uses.

According to Christina Winn, county director of economic development and tourism, the development is modeled after the West End development in Falls Church. On Tuesday, Winn outlined two competing visions for the project.

The first concept – “Option 1” – features a wellness and lifestyle development focus, with tennis courts, a fitness center and retail locations set to render the location a mixed-use destination split between residential and recreational uses.

The second concept – “Option 2” – revolves around a global cultural destination anchored by culinary diversity and an arts and culture hub.

Per county Transportation Director Rick Canizales, the development would also include a parking lot on Telegraph Road with 750 additional spaces through a partnership with the state transportation department.

While the project was not officially up for a vote during Tuesday’s work session, it became clear the board has the five voices needed to move the project forward despite persistent discord among the supervisors on the possibility of adding a large-scale indoor sports facility as previously discussed.

Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson, a Democrat, briefly floated the idea of taking a straw vote on the sports complex, but the proposal moved forward to the consultant phase with the sports facility notwithstanding. It will now be up to the real estate consultant to determine, through market research and due diligence, whether the town center site is appropriate for an indoor sports facility.

In the future, should the consultant reject the sports element, the only way the complex could come back up for discussion would be if a supervisor brought it up as a separate agenda item.

On Tuesday, supervisors were adamant about different parts of the proposal, with several supervisors preferring Option 2 but adding the indoor sports complex as an amendment to that plan.

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy, a Republican, was particularly impassioned in his remarks, remaining opposed to the sports complex’s taxpayer burden.

“I would like to see what the consultants come back with,” Gordy said. “I want to see people living, working and playing in Prince William County … [we have] a fantastic opportunity right here on 95.”

Gordy continued, “At $200 million, it costs our taxpayers almost half a billion dollars because of the revenue sharing [agreement] with the schools,” Gordy said. “That comes to about $490 million, which is $1,000 per resident of this county … that’s a big investment with no guarantee [of] a good ROI.”

Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, a Democrat, said she tentatively supported the new proposal insofar as it would not interfere with the existing Potomac Mills Mall and Stonebridge Potomac Town Center. To that end, Franklin added The Landing should be specific to one activity.

Democratic Occoquan Supervisor Kenny A. Boddye expressed a similar desire, advocating for a structure that would “marry those two visions [of Options 1 and 2].”

“We should not be in the business of cannibalizing what already exists,” he said.

Republican Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir said he was “cautiously in favor of moving ahead” with the revised plan given the “fine line to walk, particularly on the I-95 corridor,” adding he was in favor of a potential “Option 3.” Weir said that option would involve the federal government and the Department of Defense, but he did not elaborate.

Echoing Franklin’s point, Weir also indicated the eventual developer would have to “thread a needle” between launching new businesses at The Landing and protecting existing businesses in the area.

Neabsco Supervisor Victor S. Angry and Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, both Democrats, fervently supported the proposed indoor sports complex, citing the coaches and athletes who had spoken before the board in prior months. Angry called for a formal public hearing on the topic, while Bailey said her vision for the campus mirrored the format of Fairfax’s Mosaic District.

Jefferson said she was in favor of the cultural destination in Option 2 “as a foodie” herself and supported leaving the indoor sports facility to the developer’s “flexible” discretion.

Republican Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega said she had “mixed feelings on this,” emphasizing the need to “take care of our own.” Vega lamented the proposal’s “potential of costing way more” and said she was against the town center’s proposed international focus, wanting instead to focus on local coaches and athletes. As an alternative, she also suggested bringing a similar sports facility to western Prince William County.

With Tuesday’s approval, the next phase in the planning process for The Landing Town Center involves the hiring of third-party consultants through January before a “research and visioning” phase that will last through April.

The final agreement with a developer is expected to be enacted by the end of 2027 as a target date.