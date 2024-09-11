Police want to talk to anyone who had contact with Naresh Bhatt in late July, early August

Detectives want to talk to anyone who had contact with Naresh Bhatt between July 28 and Aug. 5, around the time of his wife's disappearance, Manassas Park police announced Tuesday evening.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Detectives want to talk to anyone who had contact with Naresh Bhatt between July 28 and Aug. 5, around the time of his wife’s disappearance, Manassas Park police announced Tuesday evening.

Bhatt, 37, is jailed on a charge of concealing a dead body in the presumed death of his wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a first-time mom and nurse at UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.

In a Tuesday evening news release, police said they continue to receives tips and leads and one person came forward “with information that was helpful in the case.”

Since Bhatt’s arrest on Aug. 22, police have conducted numerous searches at the couple’s home in Blooms Crossing and at two parks in the city, as well as other locations. Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said there have been over 10 searches so far, and while detectives have found blood and other evidence indicating her death, they have not located Mamta Bhatt’s remains.

Mamta Bhatt was last heard from in late July and formally reported missing Aug. 5, days after police conducted a welfare check and Naresh Bhatt did not want to report his wife missing.

Detectives are requesting anyone who had contact with or spoke to Naresh Bhatt between July 28 and Aug. 5 to contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136.

“We are seeking individuals that have not been interviewed or contacted by detectives already,” the release said.