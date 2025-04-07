Head of Virginia-based STEM program honored as ‘rad human’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

A Virginia man is getting his national television debut this week, and it's for his work helping young men find their way in STEM.

Arik King sitting in the green room before "The Kelly Clarkson Show" taping. From left to right behind him is Tomika Anderson, Valerie Lee, Louis Lee, Cheryl King and Chevonne King. (Courtesy Karl Newton, The Kelly Clarkson Show) Arik King sitting in the green room before "The Kelly Clarkson Show" taping. From left to right behind him is Tomika Anderson, Valerie Lee, Louis Lee, Cheryl King and Chevonne King. (Courtesy Karl Newton, The Kelly Clarkson Show) A Virginia man is getting his national television debut this week, and it’s for his work helping young men find their way in STEM.

“It’s probably been the highlight of my career,” said Arik King, the founder of the Future Kings STEM program based in Prince William County.

King’s story will officially air on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday.

“Kelly is a very, very special woman,” King said. “She is so warm and inviting, and the interview was just so natural that it didn’t feel like there was any pressure or anything at all.”

King, who has a doctorate in administration and policy from George Washington University, is being honored on the show as part of their “Rad Human” segment highlighting those who make a positive impact in their communities.

King’s organization pairs young men in middle and high school from underserved communities with mentors to help them start their journey in cybersecurity, biomedical sciences, engineering and other STEM careers.

More than 1,300 boys have participated over the past 15 years.

“Having someone like Kelly who is digging into who we are, what we’re doing and the results of our program is really going to spread the word and give us some visibility that we would have never been able to have otherwise,” he said.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” provided plane tickets, a hotel and transportation to and from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City for King and his crew.

He said they underwent two screening interviews before their organization was selected. The show also picked one of the program’s students to go with him.

Appearing during the segment with King is Louis Lee, a high school senior who has been primarily in the Future Kings cybersecurity program.

King said that when the actual segment was being taped, the interview was all a blur.

“I don’t really remember what I said,” he said. I was just so in awe of being there and trying to stay in a moment.”

King said it was a great opportunity to show that while they do provide STEM programs for young boys in the Virginia area, he said they try to help them with other things that may be holding them back.

He said that during his segment he talked about one of the students who had a stutter and how they organized help to get him feeling more confident.

“We found a speech therapist who was willing to work with him pro bono,” King said. “He is now fluid. You cannot tell that he ever had a stuttering problem.”

That student ended up going to Yale University, graduating with a degree in data science. They now work for Amazon.

“We get to know them, know what their career ambitions are, and map out a career path for them so they can get the skills that they need,” King said.

King encourages people interested in helping its mission to attend its annual gala, which serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser, on April 26. Students in the program who are seniors will each receive a $2,000 scholarship during the event, King said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.