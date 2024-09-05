Police in Manassas Park search several areas for evidence tied to missing mom

Two weeks the arrest of her husband, police in Manassas Park, Virginia, searched several wooded areas for evidence in the case of a mother who went missing more than a month ago.

Police in Manassas Park, Virginia, searched wooded areas for evidence in the case of a Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who went missing more than a month ago. (Courtesy 7News/Manassas Park Police Department) Police in Manassas Park, Virginia, searched wooded areas for evidence in the case of a Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who went missing more than a month ago. (Courtesy 7News/Manassas Park Police Department) Two weeks after the arrest of her husband, police in Manassas Park, Virginia, searched several wooded areas for evidence in the case of a mother who went missing more than a month ago.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, a mother and pediatric nurse, vanished on July 31. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, 37, was arrested Aug. 22 after authorities searched the couple’s home on Heather Court in the Blooms Crossing neighborhood. He has been charged with a felony count of prohibition against concealing a dead body.

The search Thursday was centered in the general area of Blooms Crossing, including the area surrounding Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet and a portion of Blooms Park, according to a news release from Manassas Park police.

In a follow-up announcement later Thursday afternoon, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said “nothing of evidentiary value” was found after the searches.

Police didn’t specifically say what they’re looking for. The original news release said investigators are looking for “evidence related to the investigation.”

The news release stated, “Detectives developed these areas as locations of interest through methodical review of recently obtained records.”

The search was being carried out with assistance from the Prince William County Police Department Search and Rescue Team.

“We are asking the community to please be patient with us and allow the search teams to

conduct the search,” police said in the news release.

Husband to see quick return to court

Meanwhile, Naresh Bhatt was in court in Prince William County on Thursday for a procedural hearing.

Bhatt waived his right to a grand jury, and his public defender asked the judge to schedule his trial promptly.

Prosecutors opposed setting the trial before the end of the “speedy trial” period. In Virginia, after a court finds probable cause, the trial must begin within five months.

“Setting it sooner handicaps the prosecution’s case,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Sweet. “We need that time to prepare our case, which includes gathering information from outside the courts, and outside the country.”

Sweet told Circuit Court Judge Carroll Weimer Jr. that “we’re trying to stretch this out” to enable prosecutors to build their case.

While it wasn’t discussed in court on Thursday, prosecutors believe Bhatt killed his wife, but at this point, investigators have only recovered what they believe is blood from the master bedroom and bathroom of their home. If prosecutors choose to charge him with killing his wife, in addition to hiding her body, it would require a “no-body murder” prosecution, built largely upon circumstantial evidence.

The next court appearance for Bhatt is scheduled for Sept. 16, in which Judge Weimer will set Bhatt’s trial date.

