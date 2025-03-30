Beating with bamboo stick breaks Manassas child’s arm; parents left injury untreated, police say

A Manassas couple has been charged after police say the father beat his daughter with a bamboo stick, breaking her arm, and then both parents allowed the injury to go untreated for nine days.

On March 26, detectives began an investigation stemming from an assault on a child that occurred at a home in the Manassas area on March 15.

The investigation revealed the victim, a girl under the age of 12, was physically disciplined by her father using a bamboo stick, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

During the assault, the victim attempted to block a strike, which injured her arm.

“Over the course of several days following the incident, the victim complained of severe pain to her arm to both parents,” Perok said.

Nine days later, the victim was seen at a medical facility where her arm was determined to be fractured, he said.

On March 26, police arrested 44-year-old Dong Shin of Manassas and charged him with charged with felony child neglect and domestic assault and battery, the release said.

He was released on personal recognizance, which is a promise to appear in court.

On March 27, police charged the victim’s mother, 40-year-old Michelle Soohee Shin, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Perok said. She was released on a court summons.