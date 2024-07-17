Fifth suspect wanted in Manassas Mall shooting arrested

A fifth man wanted in connection with a July 9 shooting outside Manassas Mall was arrested Monday.

Tayvion Omari Thornton, 18, of the 1400 block of Cove Drive in Woodbridge, faces charges of principal in the second degree malicious wounding, carrying a concealed weapon, principal in the second degree willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

Four other men have been arrested in the case, including one of the two people wounded.

Police said two groups met at the mall at 8300 Sudley Road near the food court about 2 p.m. that day, where a physical altercation ensued.

“During the encounter, multiple firearms were brandished by both groups before the altercation exited into the parking lot,” Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

Once in the parking lot, the two groups exchanged gunfire before dispersing. No shots were fired inside the mall, Perok said, but the fight and shots fired in the parking lot sparked “initial panic.”

One of the shooting victims, a 23-year-old Manassas resident, was driven “by other associates” to an area hospital where police were notified, Perok said.

An uninvolved bystander, identified as a 51-year-old man, was located at the scene and treated at an area hospital for a wound to the upper body. He is expected to recover.

During a search of the area by a police K-9, officers recovered multiple firearms, Perok said, and two men were detained following a traffic stop nearby.

After the stop, detectives charged two 18-year-olds — Daevon Russell, of the 9300 block of Taney Road in Manassas and Joshuah Mina Hernandez, of the 8300 block of Shady Grove Circle in Manassas — with two counts of malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied building, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, carrying a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said.

According to court records, Russell was on pretrial release in Prince William County awaiting court dates on charges from last December, including reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

The 23-year-old who was shot, identified as as Skyler James Agley of the 7600 block of Gales Court in Manassas, was treated for his injuries and has been charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied building, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said.

Last week, Eric Ronaldo Benitez, 22, of the 7600 block of Croce Court in Manassas, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said.

Detectives believe all of the main suspects in the case have been arrested, but they are still looking for witnesses, Perok said.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.