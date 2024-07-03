3 men charged in shooting outside Manassas Mall

Three men have been charged after allegedly firing shots outside of a Northern Virginia shopping mall on Tuesday; a bystander was wounded following the violent dispute, police said.

Prince William County police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting at Manassas Mall on July 10, 2024. Officers are hoping to identify more suspects who were involved in the incident. A woman's face is blurred who police determined is uninvolved in the shooting.(Courtesy Prince William County police)

A fight between two groups escalated into a shooting in the parking lot of Manassas Mall at around 2 p.m., according to Prince William County police.

On Wednesday, police said that Daevon Russell and Joshuah Minas Hernandez, both 18-year-olds from Manassas, were arrested.

Skyler James Agley, 23, of Manassas is also being charged after officers determined he was part of one of the groups involved in the shooting. He was wounded during the shooting and remains hospitalized in police custody, according to a news release from police.

The charges against the men include malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied building.

What happened at the mall

Two groups met at Manassas Mall near the food court and began to fight. People in both groups brandished firearms and the altercation moved into the parking lot, police said.

Shots were fired and the groups dispersed.

Bystanders ran into the mall to warn shoppers, causing what police called an “initial panic.” No shots were fired inside the mall.

A 51-year-old man who was not involved was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital.

“Other associates” brought Agley to the hospital and police were notified, according to the news release.

The two 18-year-olds who were arrested were initially detained by police during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting.

Police are still investigating and working to identify other suspects involved in the incident. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who can identify one of the pictured suspects to contact the department at 703-792-6500.

